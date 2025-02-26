Joy Reid is off the air: To celebrate, nor not celebrate?

While the conservative 52% of the American Internet — an estimate, based on Donald Trump winning the popular vote in November — is celebrating the removal of Joy Reid from the prime time lineup at MSNBC, reality bites.



It’s a little too early to celebrate, even though rumor has it that she is totally leaving that network behind.

Egos as titanic as those of Joy Reid and Jim Acosta, former anchorman at CNN, cannot handle being demoted to a “zero dark thirty” time slot. That’s how to convince them to quit the network, and forfeit the remainders of their multi-million-dollar contracts.



Reid Is Replaced — By More Left-Wing Minions



The Daily Wire reports that the replacements in her time slot prove that MSNBC has learned nothing, and will continue to serve as the premier T.V. propaganda network for the Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS). They are:



• Symone Sanders-Townsend, a proven DPDS propaganda minion, much like Karine Jean-Pierre and Jen Psaki. Her resume includes work for the presidential campaigns of Bernie Sanders (2016) and Joe Biden (2020), then a position on the staff of Vice President Kamala Harris.



• Alicia Menendez, the daughter of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ). Her daddy keeps getting charged with felonies, like so many, many Democrats.



• Former RINO, now independent Michael Steele. He used to be RNC chairman, until the GOP finally started to shake off its country-club, Mitt Romney mentality. Every year that passes, he skids farther to the left. Apparently, during the Biden years he discovered that a black man could make big money pushing DEI; and now, it appears that he remains an independent because even the Democrats are too conservative for him.



So there’s a left-wing black woman, a left-wing Latina and a left-wing black man, respectively. Where’s the diversity? They have three people. Not one of them is white, or Asian. Not one of them is anywhere to the right of Bernie. They resemble a faculty conference at Malcolm X Community College. (Yes, that college exists … in Chicago, of course.)



They’re currently hosting “This Weekend,” a morning show on Saturdays and Sundays. MSNBC is sliding them into the prime time spot vacated by Miss Reid. With this lineup, MSNBC will continue to own a rapidly narrowing niche audience with blue hair, facial piercings, and left-wing Rent-a-Riot organizers on speed dial.



What are MSNBC executives thinking? Perhaps they’re thinking that the mood of the country has shifted only slightly, and these three will be a tad more restrained in their savagery against Republicans, so maybe MSNBC will stop hemorrhaging its audience share. It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound.



Baby steps, when a giant leap toward the center is required. MSNBC will continue to spin farther down the ratings toilet. Already, conservative podcasters like Joe Rogan and Dan Bongino (freshly nominated as deputy FBI director) have larger audiences than these losers, without the overhead.



The Happy-Face Mask Slips a Bit



On July 1, 2024 — days after Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump, when even propaganda minions like MSNBC’s Morning Joe could no longer spin-doctor him as “sharp as he ever was” — Miss Reid, like so many other DPDS operatives, had a powerful moment when she let the happy-face mask slip a bit, to reveal the Stalinist snarl beneath.



She drifted into the Game of Thrones storyline:



… if you're a Game of Thrones fan, you will note that in Westeros, there is a king, and then there is the Hand of the King. And when the king is very young or very old or very mad, the Hand of the King is effectively the king.



Explanation is in order, for those who have never seen or read Game of Thrones. (Who are you people?) The Hand of the King is a person: the king’s right-hand man. Miss Reid may have been talking about Team Trump, since it was in the context of a discussion about the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity opinion.



But this writer suspects she was thinking of the POC/LGBTQ committee that was operating Biden like a Muppet. They were “effectively the king.” After all, many of them enjoyed sovereign immunity, just like kings and queens: they received blanket, pre-emptive pardons.



Biden is very old. Trump is almost as old. Perhaps Miss Reid believes that Trump’s inner circle is operating him like a Muppet as well.



Warning: Satire Ahead



Now that reality has bitten, let’s get this party restarted. Joy Reid’s removal from prime time is, indeed, cause for celebration. Time for some heavy satire.



This writer is pleased and proud to announce “He Said, She Said,” a new podcast starring Joy Reid and Jim Davis. It should be a big hit.



I’ll read the first couple of sentences from a genuine news article, that didn’t come from a DPDS propaganda bureau. (They’re hard to find, but they’re out there: American Thinker, for example, or Daily Wire.) Miss Reid will answer with one or more of the following accusations.



Listeners will be invited to guess, in the comments section, which one she deploys first:



• “Racism.”

• “Misogyny.”

• “Xenophobia.” (A favorite for illegal immigration stories.)

• “Conspiracy theory.”

• “Homophobia” or “Transphobia.” *

• “White privilege.”



* Since Miss Reid got into a lot of trouble at MSNBC for some anti-LGBTQ tweets from

the early 2000s, which she then deleted, this response may be a bit of a stretch for her.



* On the other hand, she may have “evolved” on LGBTQ issues, much like Barack Obama

did mere seconds after he won re-election in 2012 — after spending four years seeding

the federal judiciary with “closeted” supporters of same-sex marriage.



After all, anyone who disagrees with Miss Reid about anything political must be expressing one of those six things, right?



All joking aside, there is no T.V. network anywhere that is sufficiently hostile toward white conservatives — certainly not Black Entertainment Television, nor even The Young Turks — to contain Joy Reid’s loathing for people like you and I.



She’ll certainly have a podcast. (Doesn’t everyone?) And for a few hundred thousand African-Americans and self-loathing, left-wing white people, watching that podcast may become their dirty little secret.



But most likely, she will never appear on TV again, except perhaps as a carefully-managed guest … on MSNBC, of course. She’s just too bitter and hateful.



Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.









Image generated by Jim Davis, using Hailuo AI.

