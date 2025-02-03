Incompetence at the IRS

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration had the money to hire 88,000 new IRS employees—but did they provide the assistance and do the work that they said they would do?

I just had my tax preparer submit my 2024 income tax return electronically. I overpaid my taxes, and I am due a refund. However, the Internal Revenue Service rejected my form; their complaint is that I did not show my IP PIN (Identity Protection Personal Identification Number). But the IRS has not sent me my CP01A Notice as promised.

Here is what they say on their website:

If you are a confirmed victim of tax-related identity theft and we have resolved your tax account issues, we’ll mail you a CP01A Notice with your new IP PIN each year.

They have failed to send me my CP01A Notice. However, note that I succeeded in overpaying my taxes!

In hopes of helping my fellow tax slaves, I will link the page to request a Form 15227 to obtain your very own IP PIN from the IRS.

Here is their broken promise:

You will receive a new IP PIN in early January of each year in a mailed CP01A Notice to use when you file your tax return(s) during the following filing season. At this time, if the taxpayer chooses to receive an IP PIN, they cannot opt out later.

Now will they pay me interest for the time my refund has been delayed by their incompetence?

Last week, the New York Post reported that President Trump was “mulling [the] fate” of the nearly 90,000 new federal agents at the IRS, and was “probably” going to send them to the Southern border if they wanted to remain employed by the federal government—that move can’t come soon enough!

Image: Public domain, edited.