I like to be in America!

O.K. by me in America!

Everything free in America

For a small fee in America!

…

Automobile in America,

Chromium steel in America,

Wire-spoke wheel in America,

Very big deal in America!

From Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story

Nothing says “I want to live in America” more than protesting for two days in Los Angeles, causing massive traffic jams for hours, and inconveniencing thousands of parents and commuters.

Nothing says “I want to live in America” like burning the American flag and proudly waving your foreign home country’s flag, while participating in said illegal protest.

These invaders are not only criminal, they are drop dead dumb. One would think that with President Trump’s known predilection for preserving sovereignty, securing the border, and prosecuting criminals, the bad guys would lay low. But, no. They cannot stop their aggressive attacks on innocent citizens. Thus, their evil, brazenly displayed, will quickly lead to their extradition.

For decades, these illegal ingrates have shown not one iota of thankfulness for the food provided to them by the American taxpayers. These illegal ingrates are not thankful for the housing they’ve received from American taxpayers. And, these illegal ingrates are not even thankful for the healthcare benefits for which we’ve paid. Incredibly, these illegal ingrates are not even appreciative of the education willingly given by the United States’ hard-working citizens to their children.

Finally, after leeching off the American taxpayers for decades, taxpayers they deride, their bill has come due.

President Trump and his competent band of super heroes are the serious adults for whom America has been thirsting. They are smart, well-educated, hard-working, and successful. They are diverse racially, religiously, and ideologically. Trump doesn’t care. He wants results, not a social media profile. DEI is DOA in MAGA world. Effectiveness and competence are what matter.

President Trump has given us back the America that takes pride in its roots, its founding documents, its history and blend of cultures. He has set a high bar. America will surpass it.

Because, we want to live in America!

Image: YouTube video screen grab.