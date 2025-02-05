‘El Ricky’ arrested and spy planes fly over the border

He was born Ricardo González Sauceda but everybody knows him as "El Ricky" and he is not related to Lucy's husband. Anyway, he is a big "narco" south of the border. He was arrested yesterday down in Mexico. This is the story:

The cartel boss, who also goes by “El Ricky” and “Mando R,” reportedly has two arrest warrants for attempted homicide and other charges. He is also linked to other incidents of extortion, homicide, and attacks on Mexican federal forces, Laredo Morning Times reports. González Sauceda is also accused of killing two soldiers in an attack he organized against the Mexican military in Nuevo Laredo. Mexico’s Navy and National Guard, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Department of Security and Citizen Protection reportedly assisted in the operation.

Coincidence or not, they got Ricky hours after President Trump and President Claudia Sheinbaum had their telephone conversation.

My guess is that the timing is a coincidence, although it clearly helps the Mexican government. It shows that they are doing something, as they say.

The arrest did unleash a lot of violence on the streets of Nuevo Laredo on the other side of Laredo, Texas. In fact, a friend texted me that you could hear lots of gunfire in the area. He said that the local government had told people to stay indoors until further notice.

Another coincidence is "US military flying surveillance aircraft for reconnaissance missions along southern border with Mexico." This is driving the media wild down there and many are saying that this is another example of "the deal" made on the phone.

Again, coincidence or not, it does look as if Mexico took the threat of a tariff rather seriously.

