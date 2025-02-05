Ex-FBI director Wray admits failure

Not many Americans will miss ex-director Christopher Wray of the FBI. I have to admit I have never seen anyone admit to the level of failure that he did on his way out. There are failures he refuses to acknowledge, but the failures he does acknowledge are huge:

"During an interview on 60 Minutes, outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray disclosed alarming details about the Chinese government’s infiltration of critical U.S. infrastructure after years of failed leadership. "According to Wray, the Chinese government has not only stolen unprecedented amounts of personal and corporate data but has also embedded malware in essential systems such as water treatment facilities, transportation networks, energy grids, gas pipelines, and telecommunications."

In other words, he is directly saying that under his watch, he allowed the Chinese infiltration of critical U.S. infrastructure and theft of a range of U.S. data. Tasked with protecting the homeland from just such threats, he admits that these threats are here, and he did nothing to mitigate them.

Maybe, instead of looking for internal threats, like traditional Catholics who attend Latin mass or parents at school board meetings, or raiding non-violent offenders (Pro-lifers, for example, with the full weight and might of the FBI, for FACE act violations), he should have been looking for real threats like these Chinese actors and terrorists.

Even if he did anything good for the country and the FBI, his legacy will be overshadowed with the political witch-hunts he enabled at the expense of the actual threats to the homeland that he outlined for us on his way out. I have never observed anyone admit to this level of failure in their job and be so proud of the failures at the same time. We know that if a liberal admits to something, generally the truth is two or three times as bad. I think team Trump has their work cut out for them in identifying these real threats to the homeland.

I am wishing the new leadership team all the best in turning the ship around at the FBI while also trying to find all the threats that were allowed into the U.S. over the last four years. The stakes could not be higher.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science, and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: Mark Warner