After four years of near silence, media Democrats suddenly decide it’s time to address big government problems—and blame Trump

We’re hearing the media and other Democrats talk a lot about inflation today (after four years of essentially ignoring it), complaining that President Trump has broken his promise because prices haven’t gone down in the last two weeks. They pretend that he is not focusing on reducing costs, but that is a blatant lie. They either have no ability to read or think, or they are just lying to mislead the public.

Here’s this, from an article at The Hill, via Yahoo News:

Former Biden spokesperson: Trump doesn’t want Democrats to talk about promise to lower prices Former White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Monday that President Trump does not want Democrats to remind voters of his campaign promise to lower prices. ‘[T]he last thing President Trump wants now is for Democrats to talk about his broken promise to lower costs right away. The telltale sign is that he has stopped talking about it himself,’ Bates, who served as a spokesperson for former President Biden’s 2020 campaign and in the Biden White House, wrote Monday in a Fox News op-ed. ‘He knows that with an aggressive economic message that reveals the GOP’s establishment-bought true colors, Democrats can ignite a 2026 midterm backlash,’ Bates continued.

Here are the many ways that Trump is addressing inflation:

He is opening up drilling, and focusing on delivering reasonably priced energy after years of Democrats destroying reasonably priced energy. Trump knows that reasonably priced energy helps everyone, and he knows that crude oil is used in over 6,000 commonly used products. Crude oil is down 10% since the week before Trump took office.

He is closing the border and enforcing immigration laws. That will reduce the number of people coming in, and reduce the number of people here. That will take pressure off of prices on food, energy, medical care, education, and especially housing.

He is reducing regulations which reduces costs for businesses, and reducing costs helps slow down inflation. It is a simple concept. Not requiring car companies to build expensive electric cars that people don’t want will reduce inflationary pressures.

He’s working to reduce taxes, and taxes cost everyone more.

And he is especially focused on reducing the size of the government, which will reduce the deficit and reduce the need to print more money, which reduces inflationary pressures. This one in particular is causing the media and other Democrats to have a collective cow. They really can’t stand a politician who wants a smaller government and wants to spend money wisely.

In December, Democrats played politics by blocking an increase in the debt limit and now they act like there is none. Democrats also raised a fit when Trump fired a number of inspector generals, claiming they were there to ferret out fraud, waste, and abuse, yet when Trump is finding massive fraud, waste, and abuse, they don’t want anyone to see it.

Civil rights laws dictate that there should be no discrimination based on race or sex, yet when Trump eliminates all the discriminatory spending with DEI, they complain.

Trump is also getting rid of the massive kickbacks and bureaucratic spending Democrats have budgeted in to pretend they can control the climate.

The media never cared when Biden abused his power and dictatorially and unconstitutionally paid off and subsidized student loans, and Trump is stopping that. They also never cared that he refused to enforce immigration laws. Where were the budgets that allowed all the spending on illegals and NGOs?

There are 18 intelligence agencies, and somehow they had no idea that Hamas was going to attack Israel or that Syria was going to collapse. What were they doing? I would say that is a lot of duplicative waste.

It appears that 5,000 out of 13,000 FBI agents spent their time targeting Trump supporters. I wonder how few spent their time going after sex, human, drug, and child traffickers at the border, or chasing down violent protesters in 2020? But we are supposed to believe that the FBI and Justice department weren’t politicized under Biden. And here are the ways that Democrats have focused on reducing inflation:

[Intentionally left blank.]

Democrats pretend they reduce costs by upping subsidies on…essentially everything on which they can get a kickback, or from which they can weasel out political support.

Subsidies never lower costs—they raise costs—all they do is divert the cost onto someone else. The people and businesses who don’t receive subsidies get screwed. I have never seen a big and powerful government lower costs.

Everything that has happened over the last two weeks can be summarized in the following statements:

The media and other Democrats hate transparency. They don’t want Americans to see how their money is being spent anymore than they wanted people to see the Obamacare bill before it was passed.

The U.S. is heading towards economic collapse because of big government and massive debt and deficits. Thankfully we have a president who wants to save America for future generations of all races. Sadly, most of the media supports big government policies, spending, and taxes, which will destroy America for all races.

