Donald Trump takes down Maine's Governor

Donald Trump is unlike any previous politician. He’s certainly unlike any previous President. Politicians, particularly at the highest levels, normally keep hard realities and words behind closed doors. Quizzed later, they characterize such confrontations as “frank and productive exchanges.” Riiiight.

This has been so partly to support the idea that politicians are uniformly wise and benevolent statesmen, people whose only concern is the welfare of their constituents. They’re beings of superior intellect and morality, above the failings of lesser beings, perfect in form, style, function and intention.

Trump is surely wise, but it’s a wisdom informed and tempered by a career in construction and real estate in New York City, which is no softball town. That is partly why Trump was reelected. He’s the kind of guy who doesn’t suffer fools gladly, who doesn’t dance around rhetorical niceties and gets to the heart of the matter. He’s the kind of guy Normal Americans would be happy to invite to a picnic. Even better, he knows America and Americans, loves both, and is determined to see they get what they deserve. Americans appreciate that kind of straightforward honesty.

Graphic: X Screenshot

They also appreciate Trump’s recent Executive Order removing men from women’s sports. The order is directly enforceable only on the federal government, but Trump can and will withhold all federal funds from states that continue to allow men to beat, figuratively and actually, women in sports. Federal funds aren’t an entitlement to states. The federal government can add conditions and withhold funds from non-compliant states. States like Maine as Maine Governor Janet Mills recently discovered at a meeting of Governors at the White House:

Graphic: X Screenshot

“I signed an executive order banning men from playing in women’s sports. Many Democrats are fighting me on that. I hope you continue because you’ll never win another race,” he told Democrat governors before zoning in on Mills. [skip] “Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Mills. “I’m complying with state and federal laws,” she said. “Well, we are the federal law,” Trump responded. “Well, you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.” “And by the way, your population, even though it’s somewhat liberal — although I did very well there — your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports,” he added.

This was a very bad move on Mills’ part:

Mills said she would see Trump in court, and he declared he looked forward to it. “That should be a really easy one, and enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics,” he said to conclude the back-and-forth.

Even The New York Times has admitted only about 18% of the population wants men in women’s sports. That means most Democrats agree with Trump. The Trump Department of Education, which he wants to abolish, is now on the side of the angels:

The U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) amid allegations that it continues to allow males to play on female sports teams in defiance of President Donald Trump’s executive order. The investigation comes after Maine school sports officials publicly said last week that they planned to defy Trump’s order protecting women and girls’ sports and spaces in favor of a state law recognizing “gender identity.” Subsequently, a transgender-identifying boy won a high school girls’ pole vault competition in the state on Monday. “Maine would have you believe that it has no choice in how it treats women and girls in athletics—that is, that it must follow its state laws and allow male athletes to compete against women and girls,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement, which continued: Let me be clear: If Maine wants to continue to receive federal funds from the Education Department, it has to follow Title IX. If it wants to forgo federal funds and continue to trample the rights of its young female athletes, that, too, is its choice. OCR will do everything in its power to ensure taxpayers are not funding blatant civil rights violators.

California and Minnesota are also defying the EO. In the meantime, Normal Americans are delighted Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) continue to oppose Trump changes supported by 80% of all Americans.

This isn’t going to end well for Maine, California and Minnesota D/s/cs, but it will be great for women and all Normal Americans.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.