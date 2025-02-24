California's voters get a whiff of Kamala's brain on fire

You can't fix stupid.

Which brings us to Kamala Harris, who was thrown an open-ended softball question by a reporter about her views on the Los Angeles fires, as she toured Pacific Palisades.

He got this:

Kamala Harris is asked for her thoughts on the LA fires. Her response is even worse than you were expecting. pic.twitter.com/3kESfynJZ3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 24, 2025

This comes as Democrats are touting Kamala Harris as the next big thing for governor of California, the state's runaway frontrunner.

Seriously, this is a strange thing to hear from someone who is supposed to know what is going on in California. Asked about the fire in what had to be the world's easiest question, all she could talk about was the charred smell of the burned area, as if the residents in the burned out area of Pacific Palisades didn't already know it. She's late to the party, by the way, having waited weeks to do this.

Her response was that of a idle tourist who's smelled a fire for the first time and has gotten excited about it, not a public official with any plan or competency to help the area to recover. Any talk about the life and property loss? Any talk about the missing fire engines, or the empty reservoirs or the chaotic evacuation orders? Any talk about the absurd five-years-to-rebuild vow from leftist Mayor Karen Bass? Any talk about the land speculators? Not even talk about the starving wildlife.

Which was doubly strange because she, too, had a home in nearby Brentwood, which lost a few homes and the fires certainly threatened hers.

Nope, she smelled smoke. Which is about par for her, having told Europe's defense leaders that "Ukraine is a country in Europe."

Same old Kamala, incompetent and airheaded as ever. And this is the best the Democrats have got for California.

Image: Screen shot from X video