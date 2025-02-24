DOJ Weaponization Working Group: Another form of weaponization?

Shortly after Pam Bondi was sworn in as U.S. Attorney General, she established the Weaponization Working Group. She is determined to resurrect a DOJ that doesn’t attack people for political and partisan reasons, but acts as a department that fights crime and is based on facts and justice:

The reconciliation and restoration of the Department of Justice’s core values can only be accomplished through review and accountability. The Department has already started this process but much more work is required. No one who has acted with a righteous spirit and just intentions has any cause for concern about efforts to root out corruption and weaponization. On the other hand, the Department of Justice will not tolerate abuses of the criminal justice process, coercive behavior, or other forms of misconduct.

No one is surprised, of course, that she is being accused of weaponizing the DOJ herself, even though she has repeatedly stated that she wants a DOJ that is non-partisan and is focused on fighting crime and seeking justice against those who abuse the law.

In spite of her assurances, she is accused of complying with President Trump’s wishes:

The directive is an early indication of how Bondi’s tenure as attorney general will seek to boost President Trump’s political goals of framing the justice system as ‘weaponized’ against him, while furthering his campaign pledge to investigate those who prosecuted him for offenses ranging from criminal hush money to obstruction and mishandling of classified documents, as well as his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Her critics have chosen to ignore the obvious. Much of this country believes that the DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland did politicize the department, based on what they saw over the last four years. AG Bondi is not threatening to prosecute people based on their political affiliation, she is simply establishing a group that will investigate these controversial cases to determine if the law was broken or abused.

To illustrate that Bondi is not looking to exact wanton punishment but justice, she made these comments:

Bondi, in an interview with Fox News last year, vowed to prosecute ‘bad’ prosecutors at the DOJ and to investigate those ‘hiding in the shadows’ of the so-called ‘deep state.’ In her confirmation hearing, Bondi subsequently assured lawmakers that she would only bring prosecutions based on proper predication and not based on politics.

AG Bondi has also emphasized that DOJ attorneys will be expected to enforce the law, whether they agree with them or not:

‘The responsibilities of Department of Justice attorneys include not only aggressively enforcing criminal and civil laws enacted by Congress, but also vigorously defending presidential policies and actions against legal challenges on behalf of the United States,’ Bondi wrote. ‘The discretion afforded Department attorneys entrusted with those responsibilities does not include latitude to substitute personal political views or judgments for those that prevailed in the election.’

One of Bondi’s biggest critics is former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy:

‘News flash: Pam Bondi now represents the Justice Department — in fact, leads it. It is thus her ethical duty to advance whatever good-faith defense there is of the government’s conduct,’ McCarthy wrote. ‘If she is just going to spout Trump’s grievances without putting the Justice Department’s egregious behavior in context, then she’s engaging in partisan law enforcement, exactly the noxious practice she claims to be rooting out.’

Oddly enough, McCarthy was highly critical of the Manhattan case launched by D.A. Alvin Bragg (one of the cases on Bondi’s list of cases to investigate), for obvious lawfare:

‘They basically dumped over 100,000 documents on Trump on the eve of trial for something that happened seven years ago that should have been a misdemeanor that he’s trying to carve into 34 felonies, Bragg is. So, it’s a mess,’ McCarthy continued.

So, which is it, Mr. McCarthy? Do you think these politically motivated cases should be investigated, or do you think Pam Bondi should ignore the very overt abuse of the DOJ?

To these clowns, investigating the weaponization of government…is just another form of weaponization of government.

