All of a sudden, the media and other Democrats are worried about job losses

For five years, a huge number of highly paid government workers in D.C. have been allowed to work from home, and not once did I see the media and other Democrats worry about the waste of taxpayer dollars, or all the residual losses at local businesses due to a massive decrease in patronage, and not once did I see the media and other Democrats whine about all the job losses and bankruptcies caused by government lockdowns during the pandemic.

But now that Trump is back and performing audits of the massively bloated federal government the media and other Democrats are suddenly crying about the inhumanity of “sweeping layoffs” in Washington:

Shockwaves for DC regional economy: Trump layoffs spur surge in jobless claims The Trump administration’s sweeping layoffs of federal employees already appear to be pushing up joblessness in Washington, D.C., and an economist projects they’ll tip the city into a recession this year. The projected 100,000 federal job cuts will also likely mean thousands more additional job losses as restaurants, retailers and other D.C. businesses that rely on sales to federal workers scale back, Kamins said. That could mean new strains for lower-income residents who work in those occupations. The district’s poverty rate was 14% in 2023, compared with 11.1% for the nation, according to Statista and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The media campaigned to keep Democrats in charge and to keep government workers home forever—remember that a Biden bureaucrat tried to give thousands of employees a stay-at-home order for another five years—but now that Trump is in charge, they are supposedly sympathetic to the people running the small businesses who will also be affected.

Isn’t it pathetic that D.C., with its bloated high paid bureaucrats, has a poverty rate of 14%, as it’s almost 30% higher than the rest of the country?

Trump’s policies of low taxes, low inflation, fewer regulations, and a much more secure border lowered poverty to a record low, dating back to 1959. Trump’s policies were especially helpful to the poor and middle classes.

Think how much more Trump could have done if the media and other Democrats hadn’t fought Trump every day he was in office—and they are doing the same thing today!

Democrat policies for over sixty years, the Great Society and anti-poverty programs, have encouraged the break up of the family, buying votes by making (and keeping) people dependent on the government. The policies essentially hold people down instead of giving them opportunities to move up the economic ladder.

Thank goodness for capitalism and a president named Trump.

