Democrat voters: From where do they all come?

How does a political party that proclaims there are innumerable genders, that can’t define woman, that declares race is a social construct, that says white supremacy is our greatest problem, that thinks child rearing is the purview of the state and not parents, that triggers inflation, that embraces illegal immigration, that politicizes the legal system, that defunds the police and coddles criminal behavior, that debases merit, garner the support of 48% of voters in a presidential election?

Attraction to such an agenda clearly defies reason, logic, and even natural law. What factors could be in play that enable the Democrat party to gain the allegiance of vast numbers of presumably cognitively intact individuals? The answer would appear to lie in the dominant influence of certain personality traits in Party loyalists.

Two personality traits of leftist/liberals are abundantly clear:

Lacking in self-reliance: They are instead group reliant, committed to groupthink, compliance, and talking points. They are the “big tent” party. “We’re all in this together!” “It takes a village!” “Coexist!” Lacking the strength to cope as individuals with social adversities, they strive in solidarity to change society to achieve “justice.” To cope with gun violence, they will not own one, but would make ownership illegal for everyone else.

Feeling threatened: Trump Derangement Syndrome, global warming, threats to “our democracy,” toxic masculinity, misogyny, “rugged individualism,” racism, hate speech, weigh heavily on their mind. Such a heightened threat perception is rooted in an underlying sense of insecurity and victimization.

The two traits tend to be linked. In nature, the herd instinct is manifest primarily in prey animals.

Many human physical traits follow a normal bell-shaped distribution, such as height and skin color. 70% of humans (Asians and Hispanics) are lightly pigmented, forming the body of the bell curve, with blacks and whites at the extremes with 15% each. IQ, not a physical trait, also follows a bell shaped distribution. It is not unreasonable to hypothesize that other personality traits might follow a similar distribution in any given population.

If self-reliance and sense of security follow a bell-shaped distribution in the general population, then virtually half its constituency will be attracted to a political party that promises equity and will “fight” to vanquish those oppressive social forces that threaten their security.

Many Democrat voters are actually opposed to such as open borders and “gender affirming care,” but that does not dissuade them from party allegiance, for in the party they see leadership messaging that supports their quest of security and justice in a threatening society. “If the party defends such radical policies and marginal behavior, it will certainly fight for me and my rights!” No matter what else it might be doing!

Democrat voters are not all left-wing lunatics , but the pathway they choose in search of personal security is destructive to the very society they passionately seek to create. Feeling insecure, threatened, or treated unfairly, they gather under “the big tent” and turn to the state for justice. It is destructive because those they choose to guarantee their personal security are focused on power and control, control which will come to worsen the injustices from which they seek relief. Vulnerable to manipulation, Democrat voters are the Party’s useful idiots.

