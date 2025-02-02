Cover-up of Joe Biden’s senility finally getting some play

It took too long, but some in the media are admitting what we all knew: President Biden’s elevator didn’t go all the way up to the top floor. This is what we are hearing now:

The unprecedented cover-up of Joe Biden is finally seeing sunlight. Critics of the legacy media have long accused news organizations of shielding the 46th president from bad press, particularly when it came to revelations of his family’s shady financial dealings as well as his cognitive decline, which was put on full display at last year’s CNN debate resulting in his exit from the 2024 presidential race. Efforts to cover up for Biden began as early as May 2019 as the primary race for the 2020 Democratic nomination was underway. Last week, former Politico reporter Marc Caputo shed light on a report he had written at the time that stemmed from opposition research from the campaign by one of Biden’s Democratic rivals. The report involved a “tax lien” on Biden’s son Hunter pertaining to his work at Ukrainian energy company Burisma. At the time, the former vice president held a substantial lead over Democratic candidates in the polls.

Yes, it started in 2019 and ended with that Biden-Trump performance in June 2024. We saw on the TV screen that night what we had suspected: that the president of the U.S. was not up for the job.

Many of us suspected why then-V.P. Biden ran a campaign from his basement. We were told that it was COVID, but he didn’t even do a virtual press conference. His campaign was reduced to a weekly trip to buy ice cream, an interview with a friendly reporter, and letting the media continue obsessing with everything Trump.

It continued as president, with little press access or just reading from a script. It couldn’t go on after that fateful debate with Trump.

Why did so many reporters go along with it? That’s the cover-up, we say. However, this effort to deny Trump’s election ended up hurting the media beyond repair. Just ask Jorge Ramos, Jim Acosta, and Chuck Todd.

Maybe Woodward and Bernstein will write a book called All the President’s Men in the Media. Maybe they’ll make a movie out of it.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.