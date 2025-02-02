About that Blackhawk pilot -- where is the transparency?

Among President Trump’s many accomplishments and skills is his utmost stated belief in and acted upon model of political transparency.

So what is going on?



At about 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, a military Blackhawk helicopter, with a crew of three, collided head on with an American Airlines regional jet.

Tragically, the 64 passengers and crew on the jet, and the three military pilots in the Blackhawk perished in the crash.



Questions abound.

Apparently, air control gave the Blackhawk crew at least two warnings regarding the pendency of the nearby jet. The crew acknowledged.

Yet despite their acknowledgement, they did not appear to alter either their speed or fight path. They simply kept on flying.



Equally, if not more mystifying, is why the Blackhawk was flying at 400 feet! That altitude is too high. They should have been flying at 200 feet.



Another puzzling factor and extreme lack of transparency involves the identity of the third crew member on the Blackhawk -- a woman, now identified as a former White House "social aide," Rebecca Lobach, aged 28, who was a captain in the Army.

While the other two dead crew members were readily identified, that of the female flyer was initially withheld due to a family request. What? Some are speculating time to scrub her social media posts. That is interesting.



While her picture has now been circulated, what if anything was the family shielding? Perhaps nothing. But the whole handling of the unidentified crew member was the antitheses of full transparency.

We need to get to the bottom of this and put all the information out there.

Image: X video screen shot