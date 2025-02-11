Canadian church butchers the Lord’s Prayer

Protestia recently shared a video from St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Essex, Ontario, where they apparently employ an updated, LGBTQ version of the Lord’s Prayer. It starts out with a matronly looking person, albeit one possessing a shockingly baritone voice, referencing “Our mother and our father, our beloved parent …” and somehow gets worse from there. Those of you with strong stomachs can watch it via this link.

What kind of people would turn the Lord's Prayer, from our Lord Himself, into the LGBTQ Prayer? Why would anyone turn what is supposed to be a supplicative plea to the Savior for guidance and forgiveness into an ode to oneself and one’s lifestyle? And something that tells everyone else, including the Lord, how they must accept, support, and celebrate you?

Disgusting and sacrilegious.

The ‘prayer’ is mostly concerned with diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging, and not so much with keeping us from temptation and delivering us from evil. That’s old school. Passé. It does request that transgenders “have their daily needs met,” and asks for “forgiveness for the ways that we have fallen short and failed your beloved transgender children.” It also instructs the Lord to “open our minds and our hearts to those who think, act, and experience life differently.” Meaning members of the LGBTQ community, not conservatives. I mean, diversity and inclusion can only go so far, right?

Let’s just rename it “They’s Prayer.” It would be more accurate.

But, if we really want to be inclusive, why not have separate “Lord’s Prayers” tailored to car salesmen, Capricorns, rapists, cat ladies, pedophiles, members of the Deep State, Dallas Cowboy fans, or vegans?

Bless us Father, for we have sinned.

Image: Pixabay via Wikimedia Commons // CC 1.0 public domain