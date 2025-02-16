MAHA: HHS's RFK, Jr. gets off to an impressive start

How'd we get so lucky?

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is on the job in President Trump's cabinet as Health and Human Services Secretary after getting confirmed a few days ago and and he's gotten right to work, coming up with usable, practical solutions to America's health crisis, all of which should have multi-partisan appeal.

Here are a couple:

“CDC had a surveillance system called Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, it’s supposed to pick up injuries. CDC did study of system in 2010, and said, this is a published by the CDC, captures less than 1% of vaccine injuries. That’s inexcusable. Robert F. Kennedy ️ pic.twitter.com/OqJTdFItom — Twisted Eagle (@twisted_eagle) February 14, 2025

RFK Jr. will launch a real vaccine injury reporting system that actually works (52 seconds): “In 2010, the CDC had a surveillance system called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and it’s supposed to pick up injuries. But the CDC did a study of that system in 2010, pic.twitter.com/0VcQpawzyr — Carmandy Graff (@GraffCarmandy) February 14, 2025

Kennedy pointed out that CDC had been repeatedly ordered by Congress to initiate a good vaccine-injury reporting system, and they just didn't do it. Now they've going to do it.

How many times have we heard about vaccine injuries and needed to know if this was an anomaly or something wrong with the mRNA vaccines? A registry will enable scientists to get to the bottom of it instead of just yell at each other as Big Pharma rakes profits.

That's actually the only way 'science' can be practiced, with good data on whether the vaccines or good or bad, and good transparency so that all can use this data. All the arguments about vaccines and whether they are good or bad runs up on the rocks of this absence of data, which is why the fights are so bitter. This will lay out actual data so that serious conclusions can be reached and the whole vaccine controversy will be over with.

But there's more. Instead of snatching salt shakers off diners' tables, as health nut Michael Bloomberg did as mayor of New York, Kennedy proposes government aid be solely for healthy food, not junk food which is making poor people here the laughingstock of the third world -- that they're fat.

Think about what the unchecked welfare state allowed: People to use taxpayer-funded subsidies to buy junk food that gives them diabetes that the taxpayer-funded medical system treats https://t.co/GBUfETnmsp — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 16, 2025

Well, a lack of healthy food options is behind it, and worse still, the government is paying for it. Someone wants a bottle of Coca-Cola, fine, but he will have to pay for it out of his own pocket. The food the government provides will be the healthy kind and it will grow on people, helping many eat the right way instead of what's handy out of a bag.

He's also onboard with DOGE -- targeting the junk science enthusiasts inside the bureaucracy:

HHS is to lose about 5,200 employees.



RFK Jr. had said, “I have a list in my head” of people who to fire.



He added, “If you’ve been involved in good science, you have nothing to worry about.”



A lot of HHS people are extremely nervous.



Good. We voted for all of this.



MAHA! pic.twitter.com/84bpWLi7yR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 14, 2025

A lean government, small and strong, is a healthy government.

He's also thinking about the big picture, too, with compassion and practical solutions to the entire food production system that could make farms better than they ever were under the Big Ag corporate system today:

RFK Jr. breaks down the MAHA plan to reform USDA in 2 minutes: “We’re going to give farmers an off-ramp from the current system that destroys their health, wrecks the soil, makes Americans sick, and destroys family farms.”



1. “We’re going to REWRITE the regulations to give… pic.twitter.com/dRuBWe3pzF — Whiplash347 (@Whiplash437) February 15, 2025

What a strikingly good beginning this is.

And it makes those Democrats who screamed bloody murder about Kennedy at HHS -- one of them actually said "We're so doomed," look like fools.

Elsewhere, he's drawing good reviews from those in the know:

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield: “RFK will become the most consequential health secretary our nation's ever had.”



“He clearly is on a mission to Make America Healthy Again.”



“I think Kennedy has a really good plan on how to address chronic disease.”



“Let's convert our… pic.twitter.com/KrqIRZluC5 — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) February 16, 2025

Not surprisingly, his MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) focus has caught on, and now lawmakers, at least on the GOP side, have jumped onboard:

According to the Kansas Reflector:

Republican state legislators across the country are filing a flurry of bills to advance the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda promoted by activist lawyer and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who’s in line to be the next U.S. health secretary. Under the MAHA banner, state lawmakers are working to regulate candy and soda purchases under social welfare programs, remove fluoride from public water systems, roll back state vaccination requirements, and remove ultra-processed food from schools. They’ve enlisted celebrities to help. They’re using #RFK and #MAHA hashtags on social media to share legislative wins. Lawmakers even walked the red carpet at a January gala celebrated as the official start of the MAHA movement in the Trump era. “It’s pretty exciting for me,” said Wyoming Republican state Rep. Jacob Wasserburger, who has sponsored a MAHA bill in his state. “I was a pretty overweight kid when I was growing up. … When I was about 16, I started trying to get healthy, and it seemed to me like there were some badly flawed issues with our health care in this country that weren’t being addressed,” he said.

This is natural bipartisan stuff, no ideology, just focus on a longtime problem of obesity and chronic disease that no one has ever attempted to come up with answers to, and one can only hope that the blue states jump on, too.

Who could turn down good health over bad health? If Democrats don't jump onboard, they're just plain insane.

MAHA, MAHA and more MAHA. As President Trump has said: "Let Bobby run wild."

