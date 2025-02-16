The prosecutors noisily resigning over Eric Adams’ dropped charges are hypocrites

I am very confused as to why New York-based Department of Justice (“DOJ”) prosecutors are so ticked off about the DOJ dismissing New York Mayor Eric Adams’ case. I ask this because they’ve never been incensed when Biden’s or Obama’s political allies got hard passes on their many corrupt acts.

Just think back to 2010 and 2012, when the Obama administration used the IRS to target Obama’s political opponents in elections by violating their freedoms of speech and association. Lois Lerner, who headed the IRS, lied to Congress, destroyed equipment, and hid documents. She clearly committed felonies. The DOJ, however, relied on someone who donated to Obama to do the “investigation,” and Lerner got a pass.

IRS officials said they couldn’t recover thousands of Lerner’s emails. Years later, though, the emails were recovered, but the IRS officials, again, got a pass for their lies.

No prosecutors resigned.

In the most despicable case that I recall, in 2015, after years of investigations by multiple agencies into a billion-dollar-a-year drug-running ring that Iranian terrorists sponsored, Obama ordered the DOJ not to act. He did that to appease the tyrants in Iran who have pledged Death to America for decades:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

How many people have died from terrorism and drugs because Obama did this? Yet we never saw a prosecutor resign, nor did we hear prosecutors call for Obama to be impeached for abuse of power, violation of separation of powers, or obstruction of justice. Nope, instead, we were told how “scandal-free” Obama’s administration was.

In 2016, the FBI investigated Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information. Then-FBI Director James Comey listed a huge number of serious crimes that Hillary committed but then announced she shouldn’t be prosecuted—and Obama’s DOJ agreed. Once again, no prosecutors resigned. The only pushback from the media and Democrats was anger at Comey for publicly talking about her crimes.

Since 2016, we’ve learned that Hillary and the DNC paid a foreign national over $10 million to create a fictitious document to destroy Trump—and the FBI knew it was fictitious. Nevertheless, it became the basis for endless FBI lies to the FISA to spy on Trump. Somehow, though, none of these perjurers were charged with crimes, and no prosecutors protested or resigned.

The DOJ and its prosecutors were also fine with the chicanery around protecting Hunter Biden and, by extension, Joe Biden. The DOJ hid the truth about Hunter’s laptop, which constituted election interference in 2020. The IRS and DOJ let charges lapse on Hunter for not paying taxes or filing tax returns in 2014 and 2015. The DOJ tried to sneak past a judge a sweetheart deal, absolving Hunter of any future crimes by the courts. Whistleblowers came forth to say that the DOJ said to lay off Hunter and Joe Biden. Yet none of this favorable treatment toward Hunter caused prosecutors to resign.

Robert Hur said that Joe Biden committed serious crimes but let him off by saying he was incompetent, yet prosecutors didn’t resign.

Hillary and Joe used their government power to collect kickbacks from around the World and were never charged with abuse of power. DOJ employees were silent.

Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters, and many other politicians use campaign funds to enrich their families and have never been charged. Prosecutors turned a blind eye.

But suddenly, after he spoke out against Biden’s open borders, the DOJ charged Eric Adams for airline ticket upgrades and a few other things that may have occurred in the past. That certainly appears like a political hit job, so it’s not surprising that the current administration, which also opposes endless illegal immigration, is undoing that political hit job.

And now, suddenly, for the first time in forever, the DOJ’s prosecutors got so ticked off that they noisily resigned.

I can’t stand public corruption, but this case against Adams seems very minor compared to the many cases that saw prosecutors and the media look the other way—most especially when Obama appeased Iran because he was more concerned about his legacy than the safety of the people and the respect due the law.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped)