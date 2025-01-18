Israel makes a deal with 'benevolent' Hamas

I write this in sarcasm:

The recent deal with the principled, high-minded leaders of Hamas and their negotiating partners in Qatar should reassure citizens and leaders throughout the world that moderation and wisdom are at the heart of human affairs.

Under the terms of this deal, many more terrorist prisoners in Israel will be released than hostages held by Hamas. Dead hostages will also be returned, but the exact number of dead bodies to be returned has not been published. Not one of the hostages has been seen by even the Red Cross during the entire time from Oct. 7, 2023 until the present.

Many of the prisoners to be swapped by Israel are guilty of murders, torture, and kidnapping, but that is O.K. because they are sincere.

They believe they are helping their people. They collaborated in building tunnels in Gaza for years and for smuggling in weapons of mass destruction to use against Israel.

The building of hospitals, expansion of healthcare, and quality education for children and young adults in Gaza under Hamas is legendary. Of course, they are legendary because they have been so neglected. A physician friend of mine who visited Israel told me that since 2005 when Gaza became 100% Arab and self-governing, Gazans overwhelmingly go to Israeli hospitals when they need medical attention.

Gaza, with its emphasis on terrorism, has been a true hellhole under Hamas rule.

This was them putting on their best religious face and showing gratitude to the Israeli government under Ariel Sharon for turning over Gaza to them in 2005. We kill, kill, kill, and torture, the Hamastians and their supporters believe, because we are a grateful and humble people.

If asked why they consistently resort to murder, torture, and kidnapping, they would answer that these behaviors are necessary when dealing with enemies of Allah. And if Arabs show themselves to be enemies of Hamas they too must be murdered, tortured, and kidnapped. Their gratitude to Allah trumps any normal non-Islamic compassion.

For supporters of Hamas, Oct. 7, 2023 was just an unpleasant blip in the course of history. Legitimate grievances escalated to some unwanted behaviors, but who can blame Arabs for getting carried away sometimes in frustration?

Although the economic opportunities afforded Arabs have only increased a hundredfold or more since the end of the 19th century and the development of Zionism, this should not be understood by either the Jews or the world as the Jews having any rightful claim to the land.

The Jews are haram [“forbidden”], and once the Jews and the other non-Arab, non-Muslim ethnicities in the world realize this, the entire narrative of Jewish/Israeli progress will come to an end.

You see: most of the Arabs in the Middle East as well as the non-Arab leadership and many citizens of Muslim Iran cannot understand why any Jews should be allowed to exist anywhere in the world let alone in their own neighborhood. They believe the Jews want to drive Muslims off the face of the Earth, and that Jews are existential trash based on certain verses of the Quran. That is why Israel has experienced five all-out war initiatives by its neighbors as well as countless terrorist attacks and missile attacks.

This perpetual accusation of the Jews as anti-Muslim is a perennial gaslighting to deflect from the reverse reality to eliminate Jews from “the river to the sea.” Jews are portrayed as foul beings in the Quran.

It's great to see another Israel-Arab dispute resolution. It’s so satisfying to see that people want peace more than they want truth, justice, respect, enlightened governance, and recognition of Israel’s sovereignty. Israel was founded more than 3,000 years ago, and after many occasions of being conquered and/or dissolved over that 3,000 year period was officially re-established by the United Nations after World War II. Gaza and Palestine have never existed as countries for even one day in world history.

Image: Wikimedia Commons // logo CC0 1.0 universal public domain