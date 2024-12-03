What the Democrats never do?

The word on the streets of D.C. and among the media swells is that Democrats are demoralized, shocked, and devastated, that they are blaming everyone but themselves and Kamala Harris for their losses. Only Carville is furious at the right people — young, arrogant campaign workers and Kamala herself. Curiously, it was Carville who once said “When you dehumanize a group, there’s lasting consequences because they know that they’re being dehumanized.” Well dehumanize us they certainly did. And even Carville realized that Kamala was a terrible candidate; Walz was worse. But so stupidly confident in a Democrat win, they ignored the real internal polling that never showed Harris ahead.

That confidence was boosted on a daily basis by the likes of Joe and Mika, Joy Reid, Jake Tapper, and the rest of the pundits that for eight years have peddled every conceivable lie they could muster to indict Trump. They never got tired of repeating those lies in the belief that the American people are such dullards they would swallow them whole. But they didn’t. The “people” are much smarter than their betters, the elitists that assume only they are fit to lead us. Now some of them have been un-elected; not enough of them but it’s a start. What is so amusing is that the left plotted and planned their dirty tricks, their lawfare and the accompanying persecutions, without ever looking ahead to the potential consequences of their actions. Aside from Biden being the worst president in modern times and that Trump was a great president from 2016–2020, it was their obscene perversion of the law, their gleeful shredding of the Constitution, that ensured Trump’s victory and the people’s fury.

Now, predictably, they are shaking in their boots in fear that Trump just might do to them what they have done to him over the past nine years. If that happens, as it should, their crimes will not be made up out of whole cloth. From the Russia hoax, conceived and paid for by Hillary Clinton, to the J6 chaos fomented to cover up the stolen election and the absurd criminal charges meant to hamper his campaign and bankrupt him and so many of his friends, family, and lawyers, their torment was vicious. There is one organization, Project 65, whose only mission is to get every lawyer in Trump’s circle disbarred. Constitutional? Not at all. Sinister? Yes. They raided Trump’s Florida home, rifled through personal drawers, laid out allegedly confidential papers and added cover pages that said Top Secret — all fake. And still, the illegally chosen special prosecutor, Jack Smith, was allowed to continue his illegal persecution of Trump for “removing classified documents” from the White House. It didn’t matter that Biden had been taking home classified documents for probably fifty years, Trump was charged with the crime. He was charged in New York for the made-up-from-a-Law-&-Order-SVU-episode by eighty-year-old lunatic fantasist E. Jean Carroll, and for a hush-money case, also not a crime. With the exception of Judge Cannon in the Florida case, the judges in all these cases were, and are, anti-Trump, and the far-left jurists had no compunctions about abusing the law if it could take Trump down and out. And they all thought the American people wouldn’t notice their reprehensible and unconstitutional degradation of the law, their relentless pursuit of Trump’s destruction. It never occurred to them that the American people found all of this abhorrent, frightening, and downright evil.

Only now that Trump is about to return to the Oval Office, are these criminals — Garland, Lisa Monaco, Peter Strzok, the execrable Adam Schiff, Vindman, Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Letitia James, Judges Merchan and Engoran, Matthew Graves who has prosecuted and imprisoned hundreds of innocent J6 defendants, Judge Chutkan, who has allowed it — starting to panic. The list of conspirators goes on and on; not one of them deserves a pardon for their crimes. They all threw whatever legal knowledge they had, whatever respect for the Constitution they may have had, out the window. And now, what they never foresaw has come true. They never considered Trump would survive their treachery but he did. And now? Will there be any accountability? Will any of them go to prison? We can hope. They surely should; all of them. They’ve destroyed the country’s faith in the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA, the latter of which was most deviously involved in the scheme to destroy the first Trump presidency and prevent him from ever returning to the White House.

One of the qualities most parents hope their children will develop as they mature is the ability to think critically, to question narratives and authority. We hope they will become moral citizens. Some go off to college, some find their way in life via other paths. But by the time they are full-fledged adults we hope and pray they are instinctively able to judge the possible consequences of their actions. For example, break the law, go to jail; use drugs, ruin your life; drive drunk, you might kill someone; eat indiscriminately, become obese; cheat on your spouse, destroy your marriage, etc. Well-raised adults, even persons who survived negligent parents, generally can foresee the consequences of their actions. But not our left! The enormous cabal of Democrats who planned and executed Trump’s downfall never once considered the consequences of their plot, and an evil plot it was. What does this tell us about them? That they are not only immature, they are immoral, amoral, and without a shred of wisdom. “Wisdom consists of the anticipation of consequences.” — Norman Cousins

These denizens of the deep state are a blight on our political landscape. They all need to be gone from whatever positions in the federal government they now hold. Good riddance to them and those who defend them. May Trump’s second term return America to the constitutional republic based on Judeo-Christian values it was founded to be. Will the left learn from their egregious plot to destroy the man? Doubtful. They will likely continue their attempts to foil him at every turn but the American people have awakened to their deceitfulness. May they be punished for their crimes. “Consequences are unpitying.” — George Eliot

