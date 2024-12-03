Open borders politician leads local effort to keep migrants from his small town, because the ‘ratio is simply not right’

Wolfgang Köster is a progressive, open borders, socialistic Green Party politician from Germany, but when it comes to his own backyard, a little Bavarian town named Bairawies, he’s about as anti-immigration and anti-welfare as it gets.

As the acronym goes, Not In My BackYard, or NIMBY.

According to a new item out at Remix News, Köster is leading a local effort to keep around 130 migrants from being settled in an "asylum container camp” in Bairawies, because doing so would upset the community’s apple cart, and the “ratio” of bringing in 130 foreigners with a third-world mentality into a town of just 280 is “simply not right.”

(Hey buddy, ask the people of Springfield, Ohio, Athens, Alabama, or Logansport, Indiana what that’s like—Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, kindred spirits, have been pulling this stunt for the last four years.)

Now why in the world doesn’t Köster want these people plopped down where he lives, despite being “convinced” that Germany can and should help these “refugees”?

Could it be this?

Germany ~



SexuaI assault: 100%

Pickpocket incidents: 93%

Human trafficking: 83.3%

Day home burglary: 80%

Aggravated theft: 75.6%

Illegal smuggling: 70.3%

Theft (general) 65.7%

Crime against life: 60%

ChiId abuse: 52.8%

Arsonists: 51.9%

AssauIt: 51.5%



% of all crimes by migrants pic.twitter.com/UpjhUBTonh — Dane (@UltraDane) April 2, 2024

Maybe this?

Germany's AfD Party has launched a new map tracking migrant crime nationwide.



The interactive map shows that migrant crime is rising in open borders Germany, despite the left-wing government and media lies.



"Foreigners" (aka Islamic migrants) are responsible for a massively… pic.twitter.com/LHhKvxJyN7 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 3, 2023

(There are near-endless examples of the deleterious effects that the migrants have had on Germany’s once high-trust society.)

Köster said caring for these parasitic imports would be “difficult” and “costly,” but nonetheless a duty—yet he doesn’t want to be the one bearing the burden.

Give them state healthcare… just as long as that bill is picked up by someone else.

Give them food stamps… just as long as he’s not the one being taxed to cover the program.

Give them “free” room and board, just as long as it’s not in his town.

Give them access to public school, just as long as they’re not in a classroom with his children.

Give them asylum, just as long as they’re settled in areas far from where he lives, so the crime they bring doesn’t wreak havoc in his community.

I can’t be the only one ready for the pendulum to swing back—this is NIMBY hypocrisy on full display.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.