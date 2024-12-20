The rage of George Stephanopoulos

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, who forced his network to cough up $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library in order to settle a lawsuit, following his false on-air claims that the former president was convicted of "rape" is reportedly boiling angry.

According to the New York Post:

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is “apoplectic” and “humiliated” by the network’s decision to pay $16 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by President-elect Donald Trump, The Post has learned. Stephanopoulos, who claimed Trump had raped E. Jean Carroll during an interview with Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace, was particularly upset about being forced to apologize, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

The humilation we all can understand -- he's humiliated because he did something humiliating. Or more likely, got caught.

But the rage element is bizarre. He made the statement, his executive producer told him not to, he did it anyway, and sure enough, the network got sued. What's he mad at? The only person he can possibly be mad at in a sane world is himself.

But that's not how Democrat propagandists roll.

The Post continued:

Another source told The Post that “George is defiant.” A third source said Stephanopoulos “is a very guarded person. His circle of trust is so small, and a lot of them don’t work [at ABC anymore].“

I have no idea who he's mad at, given that his network gave him a pay raise in the wake of this suit, and didn't get rid of him as would have happened in the rest of the private sector. He already hated Trump, so I can't see how he can get madder at Trump. Who's he flying into a rage at? Who did him wrong? Who was the fool who didn't listen to the producer?

So here we are, George the Apocalyptic, steam coming out of his ears, all the result of his own actions.

That calls to mind a book written by former FBI agent Gary Aldrich, called "Unlimited Access" about the Clinton White House staff, which included Stephanopoulos, and just how arrogant, ignorant and spoiled rotten they were.

Aldrich wrote this passage, transcribed by me from Google Books:

One of the Clinton staffers who might have pushed Melba into early retirement was George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos had taken over the big office that had been used by President Bush's press secretary, Marlin Fitzwater. ... I had an appointment with Stephanopoulos. He kept me waiting for half an hour. When I was finally allowed into his office, it was a mess. There was a half-eaten sandwich on a paper plate that was on the coffee table. Potato chips littered the rug. Newspapers had been strewn all over the room, and work papers had been balled up and thrown around. A birthday cake that had been given to him on 10 February--nine days ago--was still sitting on an end table. A vase of wilted roses was nearby. Tired birthday balloons limped along the floor. There were doodads and coffee mugs, and what looked like trash, sitting in boxes in the middle of the room. I noticed that he had to walk around the boxes to get from the door to his desk. This was day 29 of the administration. Stephanopoulos made no effort to greet me or to be friendly. He was clearly annoyed, which seemed to be the usual mood of Clinton staffers when they met the FBI. It was a hard attitude to swallow, especially after the graciousness of the Bush people. Stephanopoulos looked younger than his 32 years. He had a boyish tilt to his head. His hair was obviously something he was proud of. He must have spent hours in front of a mirror with a brush, a hair dryer, and hair spray, working hard to perfect the "fluff" and "cascade" over his forehead. I completed my interview with Stephanopoulos very quickly. I can't tell you what this interview was about, but he was knowledgeable about someone who needed to be interviewed. I cannot claim that his answers were deceptive, but they were not terribly informative, either. He never uttered one syllable more than he had to to cover himself. Before I retired from the White House, I would interview Stephanopoulos several more times. His office never got any neater, though the cake and balloons eventually disappeared. I remember during one press conference early in the administration, Stephanopoulos was seen blowing a big, pink, bubble gum bubble that ended up hiding half of his face. Bubble gum, blown by the director of communications during a presidential press conference -- that was one reason the media started talking about the Clinton administration as being a bunch of kids. The Reagan and Bush administrations had had plenty of twenty- and thirty-something staffers, too, but none of whom behaved like this. It wasn't a matter of age; it was a matter of maturity.

That rather sounds like someone so egotistic he could be "apocalyptic" about the $15 million he cost his network employer. His ego is so big, in fact, that he feels put-upon when he's called to live by the same standards as the rest of us -- as in, not knowingly defaming others.

He blows up a lot, he seems to be less than forthcoming about the truth of things, and he makes messes for others to clean up. He lived a charmed life because he was nothing but a propagandist, as The Federalist reports here.

Same old George described by Aldrich back in the '90s.

What a wretched character. If ABC sticks with this guy, they will deserve him.

Image: Screen shot from ABC video, via YouTube