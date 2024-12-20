Another Islamic terror attack on a European Christmas market

Since the early 2000s, whenever there was a terrorist attack, a meme circulated showing a South Park newscaster saying some variation of “...and it’s Islam.” The point, of course, was that no matter how the media tried to hide it, the greater likelihood was that the attacker was Muslim.

What’s interesting about today’s mass terror attack on a German Christmas market is that the German authorities immediately announced that it was an Islamic terrorist attack. Maybe Europeans are finally realizing that the viper they’ve nursed at their bosom needs to be expelled.

A little background is helpful to understand today’s attack:

After WWII, Germany and Japan were completely flattened. However, this time, the Allies had learned their lesson. They were not going to let Germany become an economic basket case, out of which another Hitler could rise. America, the last great nation standing at war’s end, worked to rebuild both Germany and Japan as modern, democratic, free nations. In both cases, America was aided by the fact that these countries had cultures that were built around meticulous hard work.

As well as rebuilding its former enemies, America instituted the “Pax Americana,” which saw it spearhead the Cold War against communism and generally exert itself around the world to put out fires. This Pax Americana created a global economic boom unlike any seen before in history.

Two of the greatest beneficiaries were Japan and Germany, which received American money, had America pay their military budgets, and, as noted, had highly productive cultures. The rest of Europe did well, too, but these two countries really soared.

But something else happened, not just in Germany and Japan, but across the world that sheltered under America’s umbrella: People stopped having children. I can’t speak to what drove Japan’s childlessness, but I do know that Europe after WWII was a soft-socialist, anti-Christian region (despite its long Christian history), and socialist, anti-biblical regions don’t have children.

Currently, Germany’s birth rate is 1.58 children per woman, which is far below the replacement rate. The same story is true across Europe, where the average EU fertility rate is 1.46 children per woman. (Japan’s birth rate, incidentally, is a miserable 1.26 births per woman.) These are all dying countries.

The decline in European birth rates began in the late 1950s and became apparent by the early 1960s. When combined with the Pax Americana standard of living, this meant that fewer Germans were able and willing to do the dirty work that’s required to make any country functional.

So, in 1961, with its economy growing and its population shrinking, Germany created a “guest worker” program for Turks. Around 650,000 workers came, many bringing with them their families. Most of these Turks were fairly secular, reflecting the fact that they were raised in the Turkey of Kemal Atatürk. For that reason, most assimilated fairly well (although I suspect many have become more radicalized with Erdogan’s rise in Turkey).

And then, in 2015, thanks to Barack Obama’s disastrously handled “Arab Spring,” Syria collapsed into a maelstrom of violence that saw hundreds of thousands become refugees. Germany, with its declining population, still needed labor, as did the rest of Europe. That fact, combined with Merkel’s naivete or willful ignorance about the reality that these immigrants were nothing like the secular Turks of the 1960s, opened Europe’s doors.

Thus, beginning in 2015, Germany took in around 1 million Muslims from across the Middle East, Afghanistan, and North Africa, a substantial percent of whom were hardcore Islamists who viewed this as an easy form of conquest. The same continent that ejected Muslims during the Reconquista and defeated them at the Gates of Vienna cheerfully welcomed tens of millions of Muslims, making Islam second only to Christianity as the dominant religion on the continent.

But while modern Christians are pluralists (live and let live), and many are apathetic, Muslims are not. As always, I suggest you check out this 2010 post by Michael Haltman to understand how Muslim immigration works. Islam now accounts for between 10% and 20% of the population across Europe, although it’s most dense in European capital and industrial cities (i.e., pressure points). As the Middle East Forum wrote a year ago, Islam is transforming Europe.

And of course, Muslims in Europe are doing what Muslims always do when they have the wind at their back: They kill civilians to establish dominance. Christmas markets are a favorite pressure point because they revolve around the enemy Islam must conquer: Christianity. (See here, here, here, and here for examples.)

That’s why it was no surprise at all in early December to see Syrians parade through Essen’s Christmas market shouting their war cry of Allahu Akbar:

Germany took in over 1 million Syrians supposedly fleeing Assad in 2015/6. Today they said thank you to Germany by marching through Essen’s Christmas Market shouting “Allau Akbar”.

👇👇👇

pic.twitter.com/Ogntkm1sBB — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) December 10, 2024

Nor was it a surprise, although it was terribly sad, to see that a Saudi national plowed through a Christmas market in Magdeburg, definitely killing two and possibly more people (it’s not clear yet) and leaving between 60 and 80 people badly injured. This video gives a sense of the attack’s scale (and there are rumors the driver had a bomb, too):

Breaking:

P2.



Video from the Terrorist Attack in Magdeburg, Germany.



Christmas Market Attacked in Magdeburg, Germany. Reports of at least 11 fatalities and 60 injuries.



A car drove into a crowd.

A suspected bomb was reportedly found in the car.



Pray for the victims. pic.twitter.com/WWllTQVICs — T (@T59544082) December 20, 2024

It turned out to be an even bigger plot than one car and drive. At last report, five perpetrators were involved:

BREAKING – Attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg:



5 perpetrators. One was arrested, the second was apparently shot. The rest are on the run. The first suspected perpetrator has stated that more is apparently planned./ to kill as many people as possible. pic.twitter.com/wbB53Bj78W — Sjaak Aaij (@AaijSjaak) December 20, 2024

So far, this is business as usual for Europe’s radical Muslims. What’s different this time is that the authorities immediately made it plain that this was an Islamic terror attack. That’s what has me wondering. Is Europe finally ready to fight back? Has Trump’s election given them courage? Maybe, despite most of Europe’s disgraceful, knee-jerk antisemitism, October 7 made them realize that Zionism is not a civilizational enemy. Or maybe I’m reading to much into this.

The one thing that’s certain is that if Europe wishes to save itself and not become a Muslim continent (and Islamic history shows that this is not a desirable fate), it has a rapidly closing window of time within which to act. Europeans have long been vicious in their own defense. Still, it’s possible that, by now, a combination of leftist self-loathing and citizen disarmament has made them helpless, no matter their desires.

Image: X screen grab.