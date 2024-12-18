Straining at gnats, swallowing camels

If, for some unfathomable reason, you were getting all your news from the Democrat Media Industrial Complex (DMIC) you would be missing at least half of what's going on, and the information you were getting would consist mostly of innuendo, half-truths, and complete fabrications. I work alongside committed leftists and it never ceases to amaze me how many significant events pass right by them and how they repeat the most ridiculously obvious lies.

Their political opinions are expressed in bumper-sticker slogans and they dismiss countervailing evidence unexamined. Even when I bring up one of the innumerable past lies repeated ad nauseum by the DMIC, they wave it away with their hands and/or make vague mention of one of Trump's hyperbolic exaggerations. Like your doctor, keep your doctor? That's old news and no longer relevant. Trump said to inject bleach? Of course he did, everybody knows it. The Afghanistan withdrawal was a success? Our troops are out of there, right? Besides, Trump set the date, not Biden.

Meanwhile monumentally important events elude them. We were assured that pResident (not a typo) Biden was "sharp as a tack" while spending 40% of his term on vacation and "calling a lid" in time to catch “Matlock” reruns. Of course, he was always in close contact with people like that "black man" currently serving as SecDef.

You would think that having someone occupying the Oval Office who is non compos mentis would be a huge story. Watching him get removed from office in a de facto coup rather than through the invocation of the 25th Amendment and replaced by someone who, by all lights appears to be even less intelligent and is certainly just as incoherent ought to be a bigger one. Especially since not a single American citizen voted for her.

When I asked one of my co-workers what he thought of Tren de Aragua now having a presence in 18 states he shrugged (!) and said he thought they were only in Colorado. I guess if a murderous Venezuelan prison gang takes over an entire apartment building and uses it as a haven for drugs and prostitution it's okay, as long as it's in some other state. Using Scripture as a club with which to beat us, leftists reply, “The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. - Leviticus 19:34

I've been unable to find what Scripture teaches about how to treat over 10 million foreigners who reside among us.

Our leftist friends constantly harangue us about America's early sins involving slavery, even recommending reparations. They conveniently ignore the Democrat’s role in owning the slaves, forming the KKK, passing Jim Crow laws and resisting passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. At the same time they ignore the fact that there are slaves in America now, eagerly welcomed in by pResident Biden and the Left.

Donald Trump has been relentlessly persecuted for his property valuations in real-estate deals in which no one was harmed. The banks involved even expressed a desire to conduct more business with the Trump organization. Meanwhile the Pelosis have demonstrated timing on stock trades that defy belief. In one trade, Nancy made 20x her salary, leading noted investor Grant Cardone to say that the "math just doesn't add up." Other congressmen have been similarly lucky in their trades. It pays to be on the inside.

Trump was also maligned for making hush money payments to a stripper. Correct me if I’m wrong but while this may be unsavory, it’s not illegal. Congressmen who criticized him for this never mentioned the slush fund of $18.2 million of taxpayer money set aside for sexual harassment claims.

The J6 story is one with very long legs. The DMIC has never, to my knowledge asked Kamala Harris why she went to the DNC headquarters that morning, rather than to the Capitol to oversee the counting of ballots which could make her the first female VP in American history. No one in the DMIC is asking why the FBI has been unable to locate the person who planted the bomb outside DNC headquarters, why they decided to scrub all the agent’s phones afterwards or how many federal agents or assets were in the crowd at the Capitol that day.

If you want to know what’s important, look at the stories the DMIC doesn’t report on.

Those are the real camels.

Image: OpenClipArt