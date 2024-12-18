Horrific story about Venezuelan migrant gangbangers violently torturing people in Colorado doesn’t get picked up by the legacy media

There was a horrific story out yesterday about violence in Colorado; I saw it on a few shows on Fox News, but it didn’t make ABC nightly news. My guess is it also didn’t make NBC or CBS News. It is not on Yahoo, Drudge Report, or Washington Post as of writing this.

The story is that 14 Venezuelan migrant gang members in Aurora, Colorado kidnapped and tortured two other migrants for four hours. They pistol-whipped the man, and even pulled out all the fingernails of the woman. Here’s a blurb, from RedState:

Aurora isn’t a quiet place these days. Colorado has suffered badly from wave after wave of illegal immigration, with a leavening of vicious Venezuelan gang members from the notorious Tren de Aragua group. Early Tuesday morning, local authorities responded to a call of a home invasion that resulted in 14 of these goblins finding themselves behind bars.

The Aurora police chief blamed the Biden-Harris administration for the problem. He said when he contacted someone at the White House in September, the contact reportedly said that once the illegals cross the border, the administration really doesn’t care what happens to them.

That is why most of the media is not reporting the story. They don’t like people specifically blaming Democrats and their policies for the problem.

There is a lot of blame to go around—DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lied for four years that the border was secure, and supported policies that encouraged gang members from Venezuela and elsewhere to migrate here. AG Garland rarely (if ever) said a word against Mayorkas and his policies. The FBI didn’t arrest the gang members, and sanctuary cities and states rolled out the red carpet for illegals, including dangerous criminals. Pro-crime DAs and judges allowed a massive number of criminals to roam the streets.

But some of the biggest blame belongs to the complicit media, which watched this cascading disaster for four years, and either buried or downplayed the truth.

When it was first reported in August that Venezuelan gang members were terrorizing and taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, the story was downplayed. It was basically called an exaggeration or a disproven conspiracy. After all, they were busy campaigning for Kamala, and the truth would have been harmful to her campaign. They didn’t really care about the dangers to society. All they cared about was defeating Trump, who had told the truth about dangerous criminals from other countries invading the U.S. for a long time.

When someone kills a person with a gun, Biden is the first one to come out demanding more Second Amendment infringements.

But when illegal gang members kill and rape women and young girls, we rarely hear a word from anyone in the Biden administration or other Democrat. Despite thousands of people dying at the border, there is virtual silence. When 300,000 children go missing, there is as little concern as there is about the drones.

So what are most people posing as journalists today doing instead of reporting on these dangerous gang members terrorizing the country? They are seeking to block Trump’s appointments because they want to protect the government bureaucrats and status quo, the same people responsible for the current state of disastrous affairs.

Basically, they haven’t cared about facts, or safety, for a long time.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, cropped.