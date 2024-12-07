Poll: Americans think Biden was a terrible president

The Daily Mail commissioned a poll to have Americans rank presidents going back to Richard Nixon (a fifty-year time span). While Barack Obama was ranked way higher than he deserved (reflecting, I guess, Democrats responding to the poll), no one liked Biden.

The poll results are extremely interesting because they partially reflect America’s profound partisan divide (Reagan and Obama had the same favorables, but Obama’s unfavorables were higher). Meanwhile, Donald Trump had the third highest favorables but his unfavorables were second only to Biden’s, dropping him in the rankings.

The one thing, though, is that, of the 1006 registered voters polled, everyone thought Biden was totally awful:

Voters have delivered a devastating verdict on Joe Biden’s time in office, branding him the worst president in almost 50 years. An exclusive Daily Mail poll found Biden was less impressive than Jimmy Carter, who was voted out after a single term after presiding over double-digit inflation and a botched effort to rescue American hostages in Iran. The poll result also makes him worse in voters’ minds than Richard Nixon, who forced to resign rather than face impeachment over the devastating Watergate scandal. [snip] Some 44 percent placed him as one of the worst two, while only 14 percent placed him in the top two, giving him a net score of 30 points underwater. That was worse than Nixon, who came out with negative 25, and Donald Trump, with negative 15. James Johnson, cofounder of J.L. Partners which conducted the poll, called it a ‘diabolical’ result for Biden.

(If you follow the Daily Mail link, you can see a graphic illustrating the poll results.)

I doubt history will be any kinder to Biden. While time softened Nixon’s reputation, especially when it became clear that Mark Felt became Deep Throat, not out of principle, but out of pique because Nixon didn’t appoint him as the new FBI head, time will not burnish Biden’s presidency.

This will be especially true if the RINOs get out of the way and let Trump have the most spectacularly successful presidency in American history. Trump’s roaring economy, foreign policy successes, and sovereign border, along with the fact that his presidency will see at least some return to cultural normalcy, will make Joe Biden’s tenure look even worse.

The thing about Biden’s presidency is that he wasn’t a victim of circumstances. Even Carter could be said to have been a victim of the Iranian Revolution, although it’s hard to imagine anyone handling it worse than he did.

Biden is unique in that he deliberately created the circumstances that made his presidency so disastrous. It was his affirmative, proudly touted policies that drove inflation, opened the border, and led to so much American weakness on the world stage that two potential “WWIII starting points” erupted. It was his values, his weaknesses, his corruption, and his senility that got moved events.

I sincerely hope that history is incredibly cruel to Biden. He will have left the White House 50 years after setting his sights on it, but I want his legacy to be tarnished in his own mind. Anyone who has wreaked such terrible havoc on this once proud nation deserves to be horribly aware of the disdain in which his countrymen hold him.

Image by AI.