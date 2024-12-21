Oregon and secession

In Oregon, with so many questions remaining about elections, illegal voter registrations, dirty voter rolls, and a certification of the election from state officials, even though there are thousands of ballots with unknown status, specifically whether they were used to vote by people not registered as citizens of Oregon or even the United States. The Democrats have supermajorities in the state house and Senate, with one supermajority being dependent on a 165-vote margin, far below the reported 62,949 noncitizens illegal registrations and thus 62,949 ballots illegal sent out. How do you certify an election where the publicly acknowledged illegal registrations may have become suspected illicit votes? The Secretary of State can pronounce the elections accurate and fair, but our question is, what happened to the 62,949 ballots mailed to illegal noncitizens? Did 166 or more illegal votes give the Democrats a supermajority? Where is the accounting for these illegal ballots?

From the Oregon Secretary of State December 11, 2024.

“As promised, both the Primary and General Election in 2024 were the most secure in history,” said Secretary Griffin-Valade. “We owe this entirely to the dedicated election officials across the state, who worked tirelessly to ensure this election was safe, secure, and accurate. I am immensely proud of their efforts, as Oregon once again demonstrated why we are the gold standard in election administration.”

Now, with all those questions hanging in the air, let us turn our attention to Eastern Oregon, where many Oregon counties want to be released from Oregon and join the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho movement has risen out of the frustration and proven belief that Eastern Oregon has no representation in the State Capitol in Salem.

Instead of following the founders' wisdom with one chamber population-weighted and the other numerically weighted, Oregon has a system with both chambers population-weighted, thus biasing the government to empower urban areas like Portland to override everything the rural counties want. When you have one Eastern Oregon senator representing five massive counties in a voting district and multiple senators and representatives in a tiny urban geographic area of less than ten miles, then you have unequal representation. Most of Eastern Oregon is conservative and Republican, while most of the Portland metropolitan area is liberal Democrat. Thus, the number of lawmakers is so skewed toward the urban areas that secession is the only way rural Oregonians can have a voice and gain representation.

Secession is a peculiar thing -- once it is mentioned it never goes away. Each time the state of Oregon proves that rural residents do not have a voice, the secession monster gets fed more and grows larger and louder. For Oregon to survive as a state, it needs to stop the cheats, it needs to figure out a way to bring fair reciprocal representation to the eastern rural residents. A person remarked that when 80% of your counties want to secede, it is only a question of time before they secede.



If Oregon does not address its questionable elections and give the rural voters a voice or representation in the Oregon State government, then secession will be the only route the disenfranchised rural Oregon voters will have to pursue. The Greater Idaho movement is already contacting the incoming Trump administration to discuss allowing them to split from Oregon. We may soon see Oregon split between east and west counties. This maybe the end point of a Democrat power dynasty in Oregon and a new ascendancy of conservative Idaho.

