Musk backs the AfD

In a prior article, “Whining Euro-weenies on full display”, I suggested that after Elon and Vivek are done transforming the federal government, they can tackle the liberation of Europe—Elon may be undertaking that process earlier than I expected. In a six-word tweet, Musk asserted that “Only the AfD can save Germany.” AfD is the Alternative for Germany party. The European ruling class responded with predictable pearl-clutching and hyperventilation, but remained impotent in their ability to censor him. However, they are correct to infer that Musk threatens the power of the current political class in Europe that has left the continent bankrupt in a real and metaphoric sense.

Since the end of WWII, the objective of the European political class has been to create a straitjacket to prevent any nationalist ambitions. In the last two decades, they have used the specter of climate catastrophism to tighten the straitjacket, but it is starting to have the opposite effect. Their society is starting to divide between ordinary people and a ruling class that is not only wealthy enough to withstand the economic pain of the enacted climate policies, but clever enough to often benefit from them.

The AfD has been pointing out that the German energy transition, Energiewende, has brought deindustrialization and economic misery. For that, and its position against immigration, the AfD has been branded by the mainstream political parties as a pariah. The mainstream parties have constructed the cartoonish image that the AfD embodies the spirit of the Nazis. They have tried to censor and ban it. Their techniques differ somewhat from those that the Democrats employed against Trump such as spurious investigations, impeachments, and lawfare, but essentially the mainstream parties orchestrated the same political persecution of the AfD.

Where does it go from here? Last week Musk indicated that he was preparing to donate $100m to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party and I would not rule out a similar donation to AfD.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.