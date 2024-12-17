As expected, the usual attention/relevance seekers are adding their unsolicited voices to the conversation over the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, a crime that our latest social media-anointed accused hero, Luigi Mangione, allegedly committed.

Politicians and media pundits just have to ingratiate us with their informed opinions that almost always start off with “Murder is bad, but...” and then go on to find twisted ways to justify the murder of someone who may do something they don’t like. Even while, in this case, the murder victim had zero to do with whatever the accused issues are/were.

Over the years, circumstances brought me to opine on several instances I titled “When Bad Things Happen To....” We’re usually talking about those who arrogantly refer to Americans as “average” or “ordinary people” because we all know they consider themselves so much more extraordinary than we are.

Image by Grok AI.

When an “average” American commits a crime, the media gleefully splashes the accused’s face all over their broadcasts. But when a media person is busted, we’re told we must forgive and eventually forget it ever happened so that the person can continue to make a living.

If anyone attacked a prompter reader for that hypocrisy, the media collective would be outraged, all media members would be outraged if it were said that the attack was bad, but...

When our politicians target a certain segment of the population, they want the “letter of the law” enforced. When politicians screw up, they demand we forgive them and eventually forget it ever happened so they can raise money for their reelection.

If anyone attacked a politician for an offense (and we’re talking sexual indiscretions to bribery), all politicians would be outraged if it were said that the attack was bad, but...

When Obamacare was passed, every American was seemingly forced into acquiring government-run healthcare that imposed much higher premiums and deductibles. Every business that employed more than 50 people was required to cover its employees—but let’s not forget that Capitol Hill politicians found a way to exempt themselves by saying each office was a business that employed fewer than 50 people. With that pronouncement, lo and behold, an exclusive healthcare program was created just for Congress that was far cheaper and had better coverage than the “Affordable Care Act” scam that was mandatory for everyone else.

If anyone attacked a politician for the harsh health care increase and resulting financial hardship, all politicians would be outraged if it were said that the attack was bad, but...

When the COVID-19 pandemic initially hit, politicians nationwide shut down their states, and millions of Americans essentially lost their means of income.

However, one of the first things politicians on Capitol Hill did was pass the “Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act,” which essentially assured that no federal employee would miss a paycheck. Coincidently, that law was seemingly replicated in state houses nationwide so most public servants would be paid uninterrupted.

We all know how some shutdown governors (most of whom never missed receiving a taxpayer-funded paycheck) blew off the very mandates they imposed on their populations and arrogantly found reasons to justify and flaunt their privilege.

If anyone attacked a governor for the loss of a business or job and all the negative fallout that comes with sudden unemployment, all politicians would be outraged if it were said that the attack was bad, but...

For almost four years, Democrats and their media have been beating conservatives over the head about the only real instance of violence at a conservative rally, that is, January 6th. We’ve seen the pictures of Capitol Hill politicians cowering in place at the horror mass violence brings.

However, these are the same politicians who, in some cases, justified and excused the mass liberal Democrat mayhem that held the nation hostage during the Summer of 2020, a time when mostly black businesses were burned and looted, public and private businesses were vandalized, too many people were injured or killed, and police officers all over the country were wounded and/or assassinated.

The horror Americans experienced was “mostly peaceful” and not the best optics, but...

Thanks to the American people, President-Elect Donald J. Trump’s reelection has reduced the Democrat party and its fake news media accomplices into a temporary state of irrelevance. For this reason, the musings of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many others on social media have been met with the appropriate outrage.

“Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far,” Warren told HuffPost.

This mental illness is nothing new to Democrats, from the Civil War they waged to keep slaves to the mass murder of innocent babies in the womb. Their adherence to the “by any means necessary” mindset gives them license to impose whatever violence they deem appropriate. That is, until it happens to them and, in most cases, by them.

Then violence is never the answer.

No ands, ifs, or buts….

Bob Parks blogs at Black and Right.