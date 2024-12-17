Joe Biden reportedly holds foreign aid hostage until African nation accepts his abortion demands

Democrats used to pretend that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare” but now, the Biden administration is reportedly holding foreign aid hostage from Sierra Leone if its government fails to adopt pro-abortion legislation before before President Trump gets back into office and allows African nations the sovereignty to govern themselves, and protect the lives of their unborn, as they clearly wish to do.

According to an item published by The Daily Signal on Sunday:

‘DEEPLY DISTURBING’: Biden Pushing Abortion on Black-Majority Country, Sources Say The Biden administration is pressuring Sierra Leone to pass an unpopular pro-abortion bill before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a former senior U.S. government official who has worked in the West African region told The Daily Signal. [snip] The so-called Safe Motherhood Act would legalize abortion up to 14 weeks for any reason and up to birth to protect the ‘mental health of the woman.’ Abortion to save a woman’s life is already legal in Sierra Leone.

As The Daily Signal reveals, Biden’s leverage comes through the Millenium Challenge Corporation, a “foreign aid agency” that was reportedly set to dole out $480 million over a five-year time period for “affordable electricity” in Sierra Leone but now… there’s a catch: legalize “family planning” if you want the money.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a Nigerian biomedical scientist and anti-abortion documentarian, calls this practice “ideological colonization” of the African continent by the West.

Classic Biden, interfering in the business of other nations using American tax dollars as the carrot. Let’s not forget the time he threatened to withhold one billion dollars from Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor investigating the company that had hired Hunter (despite him having zero experience), and let’s not forget his involvement in the Obama regime, which spent tens of millions of dollars to lobby a pro-abortion change in Kenya’s constitution; from a 2010 press release:

Growing evidence of U.S. taxpayer money spent on the controversial proposed Kenyan constitution vote set for Aug. 4 drew sharp criticism from four Members of the House of Representatives this afternoon. U.S. Reps. Trent Franks (AZ-02), Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Joseph Pitts (PA-16) and Chris Smith (NJ-04) criticized the Obama Administration’s spending to influence the vote on the referendum through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). USAID has reported spending at least $23 million to promote the proposed constitution, far above earlier estimates of $2 million. The lawmakers questioned the legality of the spending, since current U.S. law bars funding to either advocate either for or against abortion, and the proposed document dramatically changes existing Kenyan abortion laws.

What a legacy.

Like progressive leftist Ruth Bader Ginsberg once said, blacks are the “populations that we [Democrats] don’t want to have too many of.”

Hat tip: Jack Hellner.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.