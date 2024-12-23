Move over Elon, VIC can be Speaker of the House

Elon is just too busy, but VIC is unwittingly being groomed to be Speaker of the House.

VIC stands for Virtual Integrated Citizen. One of them tried to run for Mayor of a Cheyenne, Wyoming, until thwarted by stick-in-the-muds. But there are even more sophisticated VICs, and an advanced version will have all the tools to fulfill many of the functions of Speaker of the House.

Here are some of the Speaker’s responsibilities, some of which are suited to VIC, such as: giving members permission to speak on the floor, designating members for positions, and counting and declaring all votes. While VIC is proficient at scheduling, it may have to withdraw from the line of succession (LOS) to become president. No worries, the LOS can go from Vice President directly to President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

There can be a Victor and Victoria android-cum-hominoid.

Victor will be trained on the Republican platform and priorities; Victoria on those of the Democrats. Both will be trained on the parliamentary rules and procedures. Both can be trained on each member’s political identity and Congressional district. The VICs will also be well versed in all the issues: local, national and international.

In fact, VIC can probably supplant the biased Congressional Budget Office, and be a great ally of DOGE.

Why does that sound outlandish? There’s already an AI Jesus. There’s already been an AI mayoral candidate. There are sophisticated AI doctors and personal assistants.

A Swiss church installed an AI-powered Jesus. Sacrilege? By many accounts it actually performed very well as many people came to talk to him.

There are also many AI doctors, and they often outperform humans, especially in diagnosing illness. Maybe it’s time for a new political “doctor” in the House.

Ameca would make a great personal assistant, being one of the most advanced robots in the world. She can wink, laugh, and shrug, which seem like common gestures for Speaker of the House. Actually, she seems to have more personality than some of our politicians. Wink-wink.

AI Steve was on the ballot for election in the U.K. He finished last, but that won’t hurt his feelings. He’s indomitable, and can run a streamlined campaign. Just look out next time when voters gradually warm up to him.

After those examples (and there are many more) on the development of sophisticated, human-like VICs, perhaps it no longer seems outlandish to have a well-trained instantiation as Speaker. IT is well integrated, that’s even its middle name; per integrated information theory, it may even attain more consciousness than some of the Congressional members. The Constitution doesn’t forbid it, so good luck trying to file a motion to vacate — it knows all your peccadilloes and could get you.

