False flag: Horribly racist anti-black, pro-Trump messages on Tennessee campus turn out to be completely fabricated smear campaign

More white-on-black racism that didn’t happen to prove how rampant white-on-black racism is, from a story out of Tennessee:

An open meeting on campus culture is being held Wednesday night at Rhodes College. The meeting was called after racist messaging targeting Black students was found on campus. The vandalism was strewn across the National Panhellenic Council Plaza, which is the only space on campus to pay tribute to the historically Black sororities and fraternities.

Another false flag—one of the few political strategies the deceitful and crooked left actually has at their disposal—add it to the list.

Jussie Smollett and his “this is MAGA country” claim, Bubba Wallace and the “noose” garage pull, the black graduate student at the University of Buffalo who hung up “whites only” signs on campus bathrooms, the black University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who sent out race-based threats and hung up a noose in the dormitory room of another black student… who am I missing?

Are there ever any instances of real white-on-black race-based violence, as Matt Walsh says, “sprinkled in” to the mix? If there are, I’m not aware… and neither is Walsh:

Every single one of these “hate crimes” for the past like 20 years has been fake. Just an incredible streak of bullshit. You’d think just by blind chance you’d at least have one or two real ones sprinkled in. https://t.co/R2njErqRgZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 19, 2024

On the contrary though, there are near-endless examples of black-on-white violence:

In 2019, for example, 3,299 white Americans were murdered; 566, or 17 percent, were killed by black perpetrators. That same year, 2,906 black Americans were murdered; 246, or 8 percent, were killed by white perpetrators. Adjusted for population size — there are far more whites in America (235 million) than blacks (47 million) — this means that approximately one out of every million white Americans killed a black person in 2019, while 12 out of every million black Americans killed a white person. Such numbers are reflective of a norm: every year from 2001 on, the number of black-on-white killings has approximately doubled the number of white-on-black killings. When it comes to violent crime generally, the same sad truth applies. In 2019, there were 562,550 reported violent black/white incidents. 472,570 were black on white — 84 percent.

And sadly, much of it is race-based; recall this, from a report at The Washington Post:

A white teenager cowers in a corner, his hands bound with orange cords and his mouth covered with tape. Four African-Americans kick and hit him and slash at his scalp. As a cellphone camera captures their blurry images and broadcasts the ordeal on Facebook, the attackers hurl racial insults and denounce President-elect Donald J. Trump.

Or consider that just a few weeks back, a “leader” of Black Lives Matter called for black “vigilantes” to start paying back white people with violence because Daniel Penny actually saw justice (as long as you don’t count that the process is the punishment) and wasn’t thrown in prison for restraining a homicidal, deranged man on the subway—this “leader” issued the call to arms while wearing a “Klux Busters” coat, and calling Neely’s death “white supremacy.”

The dead giveaway that what happened at Rhodes College was all a fabrication? Profanity along with a racial slur—who talks like that except Democrats?

