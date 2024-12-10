It's over, Obama

During the last campaign, former President Obama called on African American men to vote for the African American female candidate. It didn't work, and you know the rest of the story.

The thrill is gone for the 44th president. He will be remembered, and that's good, for being the first African American president. He won't be remembered for much more because he was always an empty suit, a media creation, and don't get me started on ObamaCare.

What happened? Well, Roger Kimball has a point:

I always found the literary critic Harold Bloom (1930-2019) distinctly curate’s-eggish. You ask, “How is your egg this morning, curate?” “Good in parts,” comes the reply. But Bloom made one observation that stuck with me. Lots of literature, Bloom wrote somewhere, deals with the phenomenon of falling in love. But equally poignant is the story of falling out of love. Bloom was thinking primarily of personal romance. However, the emotional dialectic he limned works itself out on the larger stage of political life as well. There is a certain mystery about both sides of the process. The public’s enthusiasms are as fickle as they are extravagant. What explains the infatuation with figures like Barack Obama? In retrospect, it is possible to offer more or less plausible explanations. Obama’s race, his smooth, non-confrontational manner, and his ability to dress up radical policy proposals in an emollient jelly of seeming common sense all help explain his political success.

Yes, glad to see that it's starting to fade.

Back in 2008, many of us couldn't believe how this empty suit could go through an election without having to answer any questions. His speeches were like rock concerts with people fainting and everyone obsessed with the "hope and change" chorus. He was given a free pass as a candidate and even worse as president. Obama was protected from the ObamaCare mess that he created and then everyone in the media went silent when he was deporting millions or keeping kids in cages. It was obscene to watch how he was always given the benefit of the doubt.

So I'm glad it's over. He will hang around because the party has no choice. The bad news is that he will give a speech about how the GOP is dividing the country and how we must listen to each other. The good news is that will have the same impact as his efforts to get people to vote for VP Harris.

Like the disco craze, and all those who deny today that they bought copies of "Disco Duck," the former president will get old in his mansions. I'm glad that he can afford those mansions, but it must be devastating to his ego to learn that the thrill is gone.

