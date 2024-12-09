Trump urges the U.S. to stay out of the Syrian rat's nest. Joe Biden responds with airstrikes and big-dollar nation-building plans

As President Trump is warmly received on the world stage, it's not hard to think that Joe Biden back home is jealously stewing and thinking up ways he can throw a few number-twos into Trump's punch bowl ahead of his taking office.

That's obvious enough in his response to President Trump's statement that the U.S. should stay out of Syria's civil war, particularly since the Russians and Iranians are on the run and will no longer be players.

Biden instead decided to escalate U.S. involvement upon hearing that, with airstrikes and approximately 900 U.S. troops on the ground. Biden normally hesitates in taking action of any kind, whether of securing the border, delivering aid to hurricane-ravaged North Carolina, or in offing bin Laden, but this time he decided to be decisive.

Trump stated that this wasn't our war and we shouldn't get involved. His statement makes sense because all sides in it -- from Iran-backed Assad's brutal torture regime, to the Marxist Kurdish rebels, to the ISIS and al-Qaida backwash that have taken Damascus -- are bad guys.

But Biden not only has launched airstrikes, he went on and on about nation-building in the hellhole regime.

According to CNN:

President Joe Biden on Sunday called the extraordinary fall of the Assad regime in Syria “a moment of risk” and “historic opportunity” while offering a blueprint for how the US plans to support the region. Speaking at the White House in his first substantive comments since President Bashar al-Assad’s regime fell in the face of an astonishingly swift rebel offensive, Biden also announced the US had conducted dozens of airstrikes in Syria as it remains committed to preventing the resurgence of ISIS. “It’s a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room. “It’s also a moment of risk and uncertainty. As we all turn to the question of what comes next, the United States will work with our partners and the stakeholders in Syria to help them seize an opportunity to manage the risk.” Biden vowed to support Syria’s neighbors during the transition and to protect US personnel in their continued mission against ISIS. The president said he plans to speak with his counterparts in the area “in the coming days” and that US officials will deploy to the region.

So instead of staying away from that war as his presidency winds down, he's ramping it up. Some of the things he says he'll address have some reasonable basis, such as keeping ISIS prisoners in jail. But the idea that it should be U.S. troops doing it, instead of the local talent on the ground, raises questions as to what he really wants over there -- a big mire and morass for Trump to inherit, or what.

BREAKING 🚨: Biden announces US involvement in Syria to help its people “seize” the opportunity to establish a new government.



pic.twitter.com/VeRzyMn0Gw — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) December 8, 2024

Why is Joe Biden pledging to send aid to Syria to rebuild this new regime when Donald Trump who is going to be president in like 30 days specifically said not to get involved?



We’re not sending money to Syria.



Somebody needs to 25th amendment this guy already. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 8, 2024

Here's the charmer he seems to be eager to work with in all that nation-building on our dime:

From American prisoner to the commander who deposed Bashar al-Assad: Abu Mohammed al-Joulani



In 2003, Mohammed traveled to Iraq to join fellow volunteers in opposing the U.S. invasion.



Captured and held in an American-run prison camp for five years, he returned to Syria in 2011… pic.twitter.com/7ljCHZFZMb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 9, 2024 Take a look at this 2021 documentary about Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the famed jihadist and new top dog in Damascus. He claims to have moderated. https://t.co/VI0YJzllOa — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) December 9, 2024

He says he'll be a good boy. I'll bet. Here's his spiel:

Here is the state of affairs on day one of the HTS-led government in Damascus:



• Central Bank operating; commercial banks reopen Thursday.



•Mohammed al-Bashir appointed to form a temporary government.



•Jolani met Bashir and Assad’s PM to arrange power transfer.… pic.twitter.com/RKgn5TXOcm — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 9, 2024

Naturally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, was all in with the idea:

I appreciate the air strikes against ISIS targets in Syria, but it will not be enough. We have to ensure that the roughly 50,000 ISIS prisoners in northeastern Syria — being primarily held by Kurdish forces — are not released.



We should not allow the Kurdish forces — who helped… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 9, 2024

Still reliving the Bush years, it seems, even after the disastrous wars without victory -- and the voters' response to it.

Others, such as Elon Musk, have pointed out the absurdity of it all, in that the U.S. has already been financing both sides of this war -- and look what it got us.

Our tax dollars are somehow funding both sides (again) https://t.co/DiMSpgpG35 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2024

Wow so the US was behind the Syria coup the whole time https://t.co/byrmNF4dBr — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 8, 2024

It makes little sense, except to Joe Biden, who, after spending half his presidency on vacation, suddenly has decided he's going to go out a wartime president, fighting ISIS abroad while letting ISIS's terrorists onto U.S. soil through our open border, either for the consultant contracts to his cronies who make money off war, or else to stick it to Trump one last time.

This won't end well.

Image: X video screen shot