Daniel Penny: power on loan

“We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.”—C.S. Lewis: The Abolition of Man

Daniel Penny, after 18 months, God only knows how much money in legal fees which have apparently largely been paid by many sane Americans, incalculable stress, death threats and the tender ministrations of the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Media, has been found not guilty in the death of Jordan Neely. Penny still faces a wrongful death civil suit from Neely’s father, the man who abandoned him as a child and put him in foster care upon the death of his mother, the man whose major role in Neely’s life was apparently sperm donor.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Penny also faces the very real threat of violent death from racist thugs, darlings of D/s/cs, who would love to claim the street cred of getting “justice for Jordan Neely.” Should one of them fail, should Penny be again forced to defend himself, it’s a certainty Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg would once again try to put him in prison. New York City is just that kind of place.

As many have correctly observed, the Penny trial was about more than an unambiguous case of self-defense under New York law. It was about individual sovereignty, about the God-given, natural, unalienable right of self-defense, the right to protect not only self, but others from criminal depredation. But more, it was about the power of citizens to exercise that right against the political designs of a racist, D/s/c state that elevates the power of identify groups over the rights of Americans.

It was about who’s really in control of New York City, and by extension, every blue city in America. Is it D/s/cs and their criminal constituents, their favored identity, victim groups or the honest, normal citizens who so unwisely keep putting them in power?

Crime in New York City has been out of control for a very long time, but has worsened during the Harris/Biden years. It’s particularly bad in the subways, where beatings, robbery, rape, even murders, are constant crosses borne by New Yorkers. As is true in all blue cities, irony abounds. Most subway riders are people who can’t afford taxis or the time they require to get from place to place. Most, threatened by criminals, don’t resist, which is just the way NYC politicians and prosecutors like it. As a result, an increasing number of New Yorkers are injured or killed by thugs, some of whom simply push their victims onto subways tracks in front of oncoming trains.

When Jordan Neely violently threatened to kill passengers, menacing even a woman and her baby, former Marine Daniel Penny restrained him, and two other men—minorities—helped. Numerous people on the subway that day testified that Penny saved their lives. Their gratitude for his bravery on their behalf was effusive and honest. But because Neely was black and Penny was white, and because Alvin Bragg is a black race hustler, Penny was indicted. The two men who helped restrain Neely were not.

What too many don’t realize, and what Bragg doesn’t want them to realize, is all police and prosecutorial power, all the power wielded by elected politicians, is on loan on condition of good behavior from the people, people like Daniel Penny. The police, who weren’t there that day, act with our authority, authority we never entirely surrender. Were that the case, we’d live in a totalitarian police state. That’s why every state has self-defense laws, and increasingly, stand your ground and castle doctrine laws. So long as citizens act within the law, and Daniel Penny did, they should—must—be immune from criminal prosecution and civil suits.

But Daniel Penny won! He’s not guilty! Won’t that discourage criminals? Won’t that encourage brave New Yorkers to stand up to criminals just as Penny did?

Sadly, no. There will always be men with chests, people who live by a code of honor, people willing to protect others, to uphold the very fraying fabric of society. But every New Yorker, even as they appreciate Penny, know the process is the punishment. Bragg knows this too. He’s counting on it. So are criminals, who aren’t going to stop until New York City experiences a complete change of political reality and the consequences of their criminal choices are swift, certain and severe.

Penny would be wise to move to a blue state where bravery and honor are respected, and he could get on with his life. As for New Yorkers, perhaps the next election might provide an opportunity to elect non-racist, pro-Americans instead of the D/s/c incompetents they’ve historically favored.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.