Can 2025 be the year that normals reclaim the rainbow?

I want 2025 to be the year that we normals take back the rainbow. I’m sick and tired of a small subculture taking for itself a symbol of tremendous natural beauty and of core Judeo-Christian religious significance.

Rainbows are one of Nature’s great miracles, formed when light is filtered through scattered drops of water in the air, separating light’s colors into that exquisite multi-colored arch. Rainbows are also symbols of God’s promise to Noah after the flood never again to wipe out humankind. (Genesis 9:8-17.)

Because they are part of the world around us, rainbows belong to everyone. And because they are an integral part of the Bible, rainbows have special significance to those who ascribe to the Judeo-Christian faiths.

All that changed in 1974 when Harvey Milk, a San Francisco ephebophile (an adult sexually attracted to teenagers) and public figure, challenged Gilbert Baker to create a “pride” symbol for gay people.

Image by Robert S. Duncanson. Public domain.

So, who was Gilbert Baker? He was a leftist who was also gay. He worked to legalize marijuana, one of the most pernicious things to happen to America. He was an anti-war activist (of course). He was also an early member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a defiantly anti-Christian drag movement that saw gay men dress as drag nuns.

If you check out the Wikipedia page about the gay pride flag, you can see that it went through several iterations before settling on the current form...but it was always a rainbow.

Gilbert’s been cagey about why he settled on the rainbow, suggesting that it was just a hippie thing. However, when you combine the fact that he was a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, with the Bible’s view that the rainbow is a message from God and that homosexuality is a sin, it beggars believe that he was doing anything other than making a decided anti-biblical point with the rainbow.

Over the last fifty years, the rainbow flag has become the overarching symbol of the alphabet soup movement of deviant sexualities. Of course, all the subsexualities have their own flags, but the rainbow flag is still the primary symbol.

Nowadays, when we see a rainbow, not just on a flag, but in any form, we automatically assume it’s connected with the LGBTQ+ communities. But that’s deeply wrong. It’s an offense to Nature, which belongs to all of us, and to practitioners of the world’s Judeo-Christian faiths—who number around 2.5 billion (most Christian, with a few millions Jews).

So perhaps it’s time that we two-billion-plus Judeo-Christian people ReclaimTheRainbow. (No hashtag, because Elon Musk says they’re ugly, and X no longer requires them.) I’ve added a rainbow (not a rainbow flag, but just a rainbow) to my X identifier, along with the message “ReclaimTheRainbow (I’m not gay).” That meshes well with the rainbow that streaks across the photo that’s long been on my profile.

It’s time. Americans have made it plain that they’re done with the craziness of the left. If a few tens of millions of us flood both the online and corporeal world with rainbows, we can take it back from the fringe...as we will take so many things back from the fringe.

Image: X screen grab.