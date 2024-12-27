Vivek calls out a major problem with America’s competitive edge

Once, America had a culture of success. That’s no longer the case. The left encourages failure, and our media and marijuana culture encourage passivity. Vivek Ramaswamy has taken to X to point out the problem.

For almost two hundred years, America was where people could break free of the stifling class restrictions in Europe and other parts of the world and succeed. We Americans forget how stratified the old world was. As Alan Jay Lerner poetically wrote for My Fair Lady, “An Englishman's way of speaking absolutely classifies him / The moment he talks, he makes some other Englishman despise him.”

Not only was the class system stultifying, but it was also something that Brits internalized. I vividly remember my British history professor at UC Berkeley, the brilliant Sheldon Rothblatt, telling us that part of why the Victorian economic boom stalled in the UK, while it didn’t in America, was that the British working class, once it achieved a certain measure of economic success, stopped striving. Since the so-called lower orders’ “way of speaking” limited their social mobility, there was no need to work harder.

In America, though, there was always a reason to work harder. It was absolutely true that many (legal) immigrants lived horrible lives or just faded into obscurity, but that was the lot of mankind in all times and all places. What made America great was that those who worked hard and perhaps had good ideas and good luck could attain material prosperity and, perhaps, even achieve fame and outsized wealth.

Certainly, the immigrants’ children had a chance in America that they never would have had in their parents’ home country. When one uses the census to trace those immigrants who lived in New York’s Lower East Side at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries, something interesting emerges: While the immigrant generation lived in what was often abysmal poverty, the next generation made it to the working class, and the third generation made it to the middle class. That’s the American story.

American culture pushed this narrative hard. Some of the most popular books in America in the second half of the 19th century, after the American Civil War, were Horatio Alger’s “rags to riches” stories about young boys who, through hard work, courage, and moral decency, routinely rose from poverty and even homelessness to become successful.

And yes, I know that Alger was a repressed homosexual who engaged in improprieties with two young boys, leading to a lifetime of self-loathing, remorse, and repentance. That’s irrelevant. What matters is that his famous books were amongst the most read in America, especially by ambitious young men who followed his formula...and many did rise from rags to riches, or at least, rags to economic stability, marriage, and children. This was the American ethos.

But beginning in the 1960s, the hippies (and we know that the Soviet Union was a powerful force behind the movement) brought a different ethos to America. The counterculture encouraged drug use (“turn on, tune in, drop out”), welfare use without guilt, the breakup of marriage, and sexual abnormality, all of which are antithetical to personal and material success.

That movement still grips America. The Democrat party is busy urging people to smoke pot, which destroys emotional development, intellect, and ambition. Every school in America is pushing sexual deviance on children (and, as a matter of pure linguistic accuracy, anything that deviates from the sexual binary and heterosexual, the biological norms, is “deviant”). And the cult of climate change tells young people that everything about Western culture is evil.

The entertainment world also does its bit. Wholesome family fare, where children are taught hard work, respect, patriotism, and honor, has been supplanted by sleazy Disney and Nickelodeon comedies, which tout shiny versions of counter-culture vices. Moreover, because raising children is hard, especially in communities with few children (e.g., San Francisco) and without safe places for children to play outdoors (e.g., San Francisco), TV is the preferred babysitter.

And that’s where Vivek comes in. I’ll end this post simply by sharing his tweet with you. Some are protesting that he’s too harsh, but I think he’s right in every respect:

The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over “native” Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 26, 2024