Biden administration finally admits its policy on Iran has failed

After 12 years of Obama, Biden, and their entire administrations of so-called experts and “adults in the room” appeasing and funding Iran to get its regime to pretend it would behave, they admit their policy failed. They admit the failure five weeks before the door hits them in the a** on the way out:

White House: Our Attempts at Keeping Iran from Getting Nukes Through Diplomacy ‘Didn’t Work’ On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s ‘The Story,’ White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated that Iran will not be allowed to get a nuclear weapons capability, and ‘We had tried to do this through diplomacy. Obviously, that didn’t work, because the Iranians were not willing to negotiate in good faith.’ Kirby said, ‘President Biden has made it very clear, we will not, will not allow Iran to achieve a nuclear weapons capability, and we will not take any option off the table to prevent that outcome. I’m not going to speculate here today and tell you what will happen or will not happen over the next 40-some-odd days, but the President has been crystal-clear, they will not be allowed to achieve that outcome, that kind of capability. And we want to make sure, on the national security team, that he has all the options available to him to prevent that sort of outcome.’

Trump knew, before he took office the first time, that the policy was idiotic and dangerous, and so he worked tirelessly to weaken Iran and the terrorists.

Instead of continuing Trump’s successful policies, Biden, Sullivan, Blinken, and all the other career bureaucrats decided to build Iran and the terrorists back up. Repeating the same errors over and over again shows incompetence, not expertise.

When will the media, Biden, and other Democrats apologize for and admit how disastrous their policies have been for the past sixty years?

When will the Biden administration admit that the demands it made to Israel to stop dismantling terrorist organizations were all wrong? Thank goodness Israel paid no attention to Biden and his minions; now the world and Middle East will be safer.

Will Biden, Austin and others stop claiming the Afghanistan withdrawal went well? Leaving billions of dollars of weapons and abandoning a military base was exceptionally stupid. Biden spokespuppets continued to lie and claim that no one would be left behind and they would make sure that girls and women would be well treated—and they continue to funnel millions of dollars to the Taliban as it destroys the country.

How about admitting that they intentionally destroyed and ignored border enforcement, which has caused massive harm throughout the country?

Are we going to see apologies for keeping kids out of school during COVID as they catered to political supporters in the teachers unions? That caused immeasurable harm, especially to poor children who were already disadvantaged.

How about admitting that the federal Department of Education has not improved results no matter how many bureaucrats they hire and how much money they spend?

Maybe they could admit that throwing massive amounts of money at colleges for sixty years has not made them more affordable, nor has it improved quality. It has made people who work at these colleges much wealthier. Will they admit that they shouldn’t illegally and unconstitutionally pay off student loans?

Will they ever tell the truth that Trump’s lower tax rates raised money for the government and helped everyone who paid taxes, instead of just the rich?

How about admitting that they lied about inheriting a bad economy and that their policies were responsible for high inflation?

When will they tell the truth that the government can’t control the climate, and that their destructive energy policies which caused inflation throughout the world also financed wars and terrorism for Iran and Russia?

How many years will it take before Democrats admit that Obamacare bears tremendous responsibility for making health insurance so unaffordable?

What is missing from this report that lists “seven reasons why Americans pay more for health care than any other nation” in USA Today? Any blame on Obamacare!

For sixty years, Democrats have encouraged the breakup of the family with Great Society and anti-poverty programs, which has led to generational poverty. When will they admit that capitalism is a much better solution to poverty?

When will they take blame for the lies on COVID and dictatorial edicts that destroyed so many?

How many years will it take to admit that men don’t belong in women’s sports?

How about paying attention to science and stopping the destruction of children with genitalia destruction and cross-sex synthetic hormones?

Where are the apologies for refusing to give health care to fully developed newborn babies who survived abortions?

How about apologizing for the continuous lies that Trump and his supporters are racists, sexists, and xenophobes?

Can they admit that protesting the 2020 election was not an insurrection and was not a threat to democracy?

Is it any wonder that people don't trust the Biden administration when they say not to worry about all those drones since they have lied about so many other things?

While Biden pretends that he is helpful and cooperative on the way out, his goons are working extremely hard to tie Trump’s hands.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, cropped.