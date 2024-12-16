In Canada, ‘white guilt’ culminates in the highest euthanasia rate by race

White leftists have been brainwashed into thinking it is their duty to die to save the planet, because white leftists accept the notion of “white privilege” as well as the consequent “white guilt”—that is, feeling a sense of shame for the “collective harm” white people have allegedly caused the global community, and the personal responsibility to right the wrongs of alleged “unfair” advantages and opportunities given to white people by virtue of their skin color.

Now in Canada, this leftist philosophy has manifested in a very disturbing reality—Justin Trudeau’s leftist government is disproportionately murdering white people. According to a new report from CBS News, the Canadian government has just released the 2023 numbers for the nation’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program, and for the first time, the data included “race” as an identifier, and white people made up a whopping “majority” of the accepted petitions, or 95.8%. (At this point in time, roughly 70% of Canada is white, and that number is rapidly dwindling.) Of the roughly 15,343 who were killed with the help of a doctor who once vowed to do no harm, 14,699 were white people; just 644 individuals who chose to die were non-white.

Conservative author Helen Andrews actually predicted this very outcome, because she understands reality:

Contrary to predictions that euthanasia will target the "marginalized," I predict those who die by assisted suicide will be disproportionately white.



Does our modern political vocabulary allow us to condemn something that does not disproportionately affect some minority group? https://t.co/3rigEXs9PC — Helen Andrews (@herandrews) December 1, 2024

As if the promotion of such intelligentsia B.S. like “white privilege” and “white guilt” weren’t convincing enough that there’s an anti-white stench emanating from the left, now you have the numbers to prove it.

Never mind the fact that the very opposite of the leftist is anti-white attitude true, that white people as a whole have been a net negative on the rest of humanity, but white people have brought civilization to all corners of the world, countless times over; just once instance is seen below:

This also led to one of the greatest quotes of all time, one that well sums up the Victorian mindset



When the Indians whined about no longer being able to burn their widows to death, declaring that doing so was their national custom Gen. Sir Charles Napier told them:



“Be it… https://t.co/FvwyRAcyUe — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) December 5, 2024

And check this out, from a very based African man:

Black African man explains "White Supremacy" to woke brainwashed African American woman, who for the first time learns that Whites did not ever claim to be superior, but were regarded as such because they introduced civilization itself to her primitive hunter-gatherer ancestors. pic.twitter.com/jJ4a2khSxQ — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) November 12, 2024

