Attestation:: A bizarre way to run elections

In the 2024 election cycle in Oregon, we have seen a total failure of any sense of fair, transparent, honest elections. We have a system that relies on “self-attestation” to provide election security. According to different sources, we have somewhere around 20 million illegal immigrants in this country who have crossed the border, breaking the laws of the United States. Yet, in Oregon, the Secretary of State, DMV officials, and all those involved in elections, like county clerks, expect these illegal immigrants and other miscreants to tell the truth and then not vote.

It now appears the self-attestation in Oregon is a total failure, as the number of illegals voting in our elections continues to rise. So far, they have identified between 50,000 to 65,000 illegals who have voted in Oregon's elections.



We have some races in Oregon that were supposedly decided by less than 200 votes, so let's ask the question: With thousands of votes already identified as illegal and many more suspected, how do you certify this election without a fully transparent public bipartisanship audit? There is no minimizing the damage illegal voting has done to Oregon; there is no slapping a bandage on this. Oregonians of all party affiliations should be demanding open public results. Anything less is criminal. The federal government should consider the Oregon state government a rogue unelected body until all public audits are complete. Federal money and resources should be contingent on Oregon proving that the people in the government were the people's choice.

Oregon has some choices to make in the coming months and years: fix the elections, use real identification techniques to provide security and transparency, or be on a list of unverified, unelected politicians with no provable evidence they won the election. We rely on honest elections to put into office the people's choices; without that assurance, we are living in power-hungry criminal territory where laws mean nothing and elections are just corrupt Kabuki theater plays.

We all want others to deal with us truthfully, we don’t want to be lied to or played the fool. This desire for truth should lead to transparent elections and governments elected through the people’s choices and votes. If any government official or bureaucrat attempts to subvert that simple objective, then they should be seen as suspect and investigated, because they are not advocates for the citizens, they are operatives for the people trying to grasp or maintain power. If they are proven to be working against fair open government, they should be removed immediately.



John Woods: Father, Veteran, Patriot, Conservative, Oregon Republican Party State Delegate

Image: A Kampfer