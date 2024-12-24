Anthony Fauci loses $15-million taxpayer-funded security detail

Jon Michael Raasch at the Daily Mail just reported that the U.S. Marshals Service “quietly dropped” a two-year, fifteen-million-dollar deal to protect Anthony Fauci, all covered by the U.S. taxpayers of course.

My initial thought? It’s about darn time, and I want to be reimbursed NOW. (I myself had no idea that on top of his outrageous “highest-ever” federal pension, he was receiving private security on my dime.) Per Raasch:

Dr. Fauci, who has an estimated $11 million net worth, was constantly surrounded by U.S. Marshals at the time whether he was at home or going to TV studios to film interviews.

On second thought? I’m actually okay with providing Fauci taxpayer-funded security, but only if it’s at Gitmo, or the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana; if Fauci is getting security there, it means we’re seeing some justice for what he’s done. As if you needed a reminder, here is just one offense:

FAUCI for PRISON



“Fauci knew that Remdesivir would kill you…”



“How?” he asked.



“Kidney-heart failure…all-organ collapse. You heard it again and again. We've never seen a virus that attacks the kidneys. It wasn't the virus; it was the Remdemsvir…”

pic.twitter.com/t3G15DOlwI — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 23, 2024

For context: Upon retirement, Fauci was pulling in a salary of around $500k, his retirement package reportedly broke records for being the “highest-ever” federal pension; and as reported above, he apparently has a net worth of more than $11 million. Clearly, he can afford to pay for security with his own money—liquidate all that Big Pharma and vax stock if has too—or here’s a novel thought, if you can’t afford something, no matter how much you want it or think you need it, you don’t get it. While it may not be a novel thought for the average American working to survive and forced to uphold the parasite class of the federal government (and their cronies in the “private” sector), it’s certainly novel to people like Fauci, who don’t have any concept of honest work and reward.

Did the Marshals drop Fauci’s protection because the threat of DOGE is already bearing down on the federal government? I can only assume so. Let’s hope this example of disgusting waste is next to be nixed:

Spotted on the U.S. Senate floor:

Nicholas Cage, Matt Damon, Phil Collins, Cher ... as floor charts ... via @SenRandPaul pic.twitter.com/duYKxcxG5Q — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 21, 2024

