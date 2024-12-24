Are they going to say the horrific murder of the woman on the subway was caused by ‘fire’ violence?

By now, you’ve probably heard of the horrific violence perpetrated by an illegal alien on an innocent woman riding New York's subway.

It’s part of a disturbing trend of illegal invaders committing unspeakable crimes while governments focus more on ‘social justice,’ and disarming the innocent.

No matter the facts, civilian disarmament zealots, better known as the gun-grabber lobby, persist in trying to take away our firearm freedoms. People are clearly the problem, not inanimate objects.

The nonsensical lie from the gun-grabbing left is that ‘If no one has a gun, no one needs a gun.’

Except that evil will always find a way to commit murder, so good people always need to be able to defend themselves.

We’re all too familiar with the routine, whenever there’s news of a shooting the gun grabber lobby can use, they instantly spring into action, doing all they can to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain. Never mind that even they’ve admitted that mass murder tragedies are down ‘a whopping 20% from last year’ while firearms background checks are at record levels the past few years – so much for the ‘more guns, equals more death’ B.S.

And as one can predict as easily as the sun coming up, the propaganda press wasn’t interested in the murder when they couldn’t exploit it for political points:

ABC, NBC OMIT Horrific Migrant Burning Woman to Death on NYC Subway Three days before Christmas, the nation is horrified to learn details of the murder by fire of a woman on the New York city subway. The one legacy media newscast that bothered to report this story omitted significant details regarding the suspect’s immigration status.

With an update Monday morning:

UPDATE, 12/23/24, 8:42 a.m. Eastern: On Monday morning, ABC and NBC remained completely uninterested in this horrifying act of violence with nothing on Good Morning America and Today, respectively. The segment on CBS Mornings was nearly identical with the exception of Tammy Mutasa being replaced by Michael George.

Naturally, there was another update ignored by the far-left media cabal:

This is on top of the horrific attack in a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five (as of now) and injuring 200 others.

Look how the media is reporting the Islamic terrorist attack in Magdeburg, Germany. “A car drives into Christmas market”. I wonder what the motive of a car was. pic.twitter.com/855Us5gGcm — Ramin Parsa (@ramin_parsa) December 20, 2024

Causing concern for similar attacks in the States:

Echoing a similar type of attack in Communist ‘Red’ China, a month ago:

At Least 35 Killed After Man Drives Into Crowd in Southern China The police in the city of Zhuhai detained a man who they said had rammed a small vehicle into people who were exercising at a sports center.

Followed by mass stabbings in China in which eight people were killed and 17 others injured as well as in New York City where three people were attacked and two were killed.

For those here from every town, making demands, none of these mass murder attacks involved firearms, and thus they couldn’t be ascribed to be part of the scourge of gun violence. Because everyone else knows that evil will always find a way to kill people, whether guns are available or not. Sometimes, all it needs is a cigarette lighter.

So, two facts should be perfectly evident:

One, this is a crisis with people and not inanimate objects.

Two, this isn’t just an issue in the states as is the constant complaint from the gun grabber lobby.

People are the problem, not inanimate objects, and it’s a fool’s errand to think that everyone can be magically made ‘safe’ with gun control, gun safety, gun reform or whatever the B.S. buzzword of the day is. You’ll always need a gun to defend yourself from knife, arson, and vehicle attacks, not to mention plain old governmental tyranny.

It’s also important to stop playing into the hands of the gun grabbers, referring to our firearm freedom as “gun rights” because it subliminally implies that certain inanimate objects have ‘rights.’

Anti-liberty leftists love this since it completes the argument with their incessantly emotional-laden refrain ‘Protect kids, not guns.’ The focus should always be on freedom because they can’t argue against it. Leftists always must use emotionally laden nonsensical arguments since they have nothing else.

Maybe the moms should demand that we ban fire, automobiles, and anything that can be used to make an edged weapon, such as stone, metal, glass, plastic, ceramic, ice, and hard candy. Then we can all be safe — it’s just as easy as that.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

