A winning party, if you can keep it

We’re presently in the political equivalent of the eye of a hurricane. We all know that the 2024 was just one battle, and the enemies of liberty on the left are steeling themselves for the inevitable counterattack. They will be back with the same old lies based on media domination and language manipulation. Once again, division is employed to control the people as they accuse and project those sins on us.

The bad news for the left is that the election was far more damaging for it than anyone realized. It was simply a landslide victory when you consider that the entire media and celebrity complex was behind the left. Even worse for leftists is the fact that the media have been completely discredited, whole swaths of former voter demographics have switched parties and we’re seeing a political realignment in this country — and around the world — that could easily set the collectivist left back forever.

But only if we work hard to keep this a winning party. Even last week, the New York Times is forecasting that the left is going to be the losing party for decades. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer cadre of communists.

2020 was a blessing in disguise

Authoritarian leftists should be careful about what they wish for, because sometimes they’ll get it. As Dennis Prager pointed out, their “win” in 2020 was probably not the best for them. First of all, we have that whole issue of millions of inadvertent extra votes to contend with. But beyond that, they did themselves a disservice by going hog-wild with their COVID assistance.

Now everyone knows what leftists will do when they take control. Now everyone knows how bad “bad” can be, and the left will set itself as an example for decades. Whenever leftists show up for an election, everyone will say, remember 2020 and the Biden debacle, and they’ll be laughed off the stage.

But despite their massive flaws, short memories will do a lot to shore up their tattered reputation, so we’re going to need to take steps to continue to be successful.

The left dominated with a socialist national agenda that is only a house of cards

Leftists dominated the media and the culture — while denying that at the same time — and this has given them a tremendous advantage over the decades. They could push lies and moribund ideas that could never survive in a fair media environment.

We’ve gone through the fact that their collectivist concepts have never worked and will never work. Then there is one of their other favorite ways of deceiving the public, and that’s lying with language. They want to go back to failed collectivist ideas of the past and yet call themselves “progressives” or jettison the primary process and still call themselves “Democrats.” Authoritarian leftists are Orwellian in their exploitation of this tactic.

So how do we keep this a winning party?

Let’s ask how the enemies of liberty on the left are going to make their comeback. They have no new ideas unless you consider concepts from centuries past “new.” Their idea of “progress” is going backward — and lying about what they’re really doing.

To make their comeback, they’re going to have to lie and put lipstick, heavy makeup, and a wig on the pig that is “progressivism” — or whatever new name they conjure up. They’re going to have to make the old scam of buying votes with other people’s money seem like a brand-new idea. And they’re going to need the media to sell this political perpetual motion machine to the public.

How do we ensure a permanent political realignment?

We start by making sure the nation’s socialists no longer dominate the media. They’ve done a fantastic job of discrediting themselves, and thankfully haven’t learned their lesson. But we can’t depend on them to do this for long. Independent media have to be fostered so that the left can no longer lie with impunity.

Next, we need to ensure a permanent political realignment by finding agreement on the fundamental principles of this country — the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. This is a demarcation line between many on the left and the former left. The past few years have seen them want to jettison many of the fundamental principles, starting with the commonsense human right of armed self-defense (2nd Amendment). And then others wish to rid the nation of the right of free speech and other fundamental freedoms — not to mention drastic changes such as getting rid of the Electoral College and “packing” the Supreme Court.

This is a case of starting with fundamental principles we can all agree on, and then moving on to other issues. It’s already happening in many ways: for example, Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks was on the Glenn Beck Podcast, and although they didn’t agree on everything, it was far from the usual divisive politics that have become commonplace these days. They both agreed on the basic principles of the Bill of Rights.

This is contrasted with the far left, which would like to “burn it all down” and replace it with a communist “Utopia.” She didn’t push back on the definition of fascism as a public-private partnership with the government and private industry. And when private industry doesn’t act properly, it’s taken away from them. Leftists hardly ever mention this because it destroys their false narratives.

We’re not going to agree on every point at first, but the point is to talk and convince those who will listen of the wisdom of our ideas. You start with the big stuff and come to a mutual understanding, then move to the minor issues. And you bring in more people to the pro-freedom side.

These are things that can be done in parallel to the Trump agenda, because the country cannot survive with an open border, and it cannot survive with common criminals and terrorists running loose. President Trump has only a limited amount of time to get things done, before the left starts throwing obstacles in his path.

We have to help him maintain the momentum to get things done and resist the establishment RINOs, who are going to be worse than roadblocks. Thankfully, it seems he’s going to hit the ground running. An extra effort to capitalize on the momentum from the election will pay dividends for decades to come.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Trump White House Archived via Flickr, public domain.