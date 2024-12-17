Liz Cheney accused of witness tampering in Congressional report, with case made for criminal charges

Is Miss Piggy about to get her comeuppance?

Could be, now that a Congressional panel has released its Jan. 6 report, stating that Cheney had engaged in witness-tampering; illegally counseling former low-level Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to change her testimony for the purpose of Getting Trump.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — A House Republican-led panel on Tuesday called for a federal criminal investigation of former Rep. Liz Cheney for possible “criminal witness tampering” with a star witness while serving as vice chairman of the since-disbanded House select committee that investigated the 2021 Capitol riot. Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Cassidy Hutchinson, a first-term White House aide to then-President Donald Trump, communicated via the encrypted Signal app before her explosive and later largely debunked public testimony in June 2022, according to documents previously released by House Republicans. Citing those communications, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight on Tuesday issued an interim report calling for the Justice Department to investigate Cheney as Trump prepares to retake the White House.

We're talking about this sort of thing, the injustice of which is obvious, particularly if it had never been discovered:

It's completely disgusting. And if one inch of it is true, yes, she ought to face justice to explain herself.

Right now, she is whimpering that President Trump (who had nothing to do with this congressional report) is "vindictive." Apparently, he's supposed to take her efforts to destroy him in stride.

Doesn't work that way. But she's happy to keep lecturing us about 'democracy.'

What it shows is just how big a hypocrite this appalling former conservative really is, doing herself the sorts of things she accused others of doing.

Let justice run its course.

