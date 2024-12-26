A new look at the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal, an emblem of American ingenuity and strategic prowess, has been a linchpin of global trade and military logistics since its inception under President Theodore Roosevelt. As we stand at the dawn of a new Trump administration in January 2025, the canal's strategic importance must be reasserted in the face of China's burgeoning influence across Latin America, particularly around this critical waterway.

For over a century, the canal has been more than a mere engineering marvel; it is a testament to the Monroe Doctrine's enduring relevance and the Roosevelt Corollary's proactive stance on American security in our own backyard. The Monroe Doctrine, articulated in 1823, was a bold declaration against European interference in the Americas, a policy that ensured our hemisphere's autonomy under U.S. influence. Its extension, the Roosevelt Corollary, gave us the moral and strategic imperative to act when stability was threatened, safeguarding against foreign encroachment. Today, these doctrines find new meaning as China's economic tentacles begin to wrap around Panama, challenging U.S. interests not with military might, but with economic leverage.

The Panama Canal's strategic value for U.S. commerce and military operations cannot be overstated. It is not merely a shortcut for shipping; it's a lifeline for American trade and a crucial artery for naval deployments between the Atlantic and Pacific. Yet this lifeline is under threat. Chinese companies like Hutchison Ports PPC, which control key access points to the canal, present a strategic risk, subtly undermining the canal's guaranteed neutrality.

From a conservative perspective, this situation demands immediate action:

The United States must prioritize economic diplomacy to balance Chinese investments. This involves fostering American economic interests in Panama, not with the intent to supplant, but to ensure that no single nation can unilaterally dictate the canal's fate. Should economic diplomacy falter, the U.S. must be prepared to reassess our approach, understanding that strategic interests sometimes necessitate sterner measures.

The Monroe Doctrine was about more than military might; it was about diplomatic leadership. The incoming Trump administration should invigorate regional alliances through organizations like the OAS, setting clear standards for foreign investments to maintain transparency and protect U.S. strategic interests.

Although the term “gunboat diplomacy” might evoke a bygone era, the strategic deployment of military assets remains a viable deterrent against threats to American interests. The U.S. must not shy away from demonstrating its military readiness through exercises, strategic positioning, or, if necessary direct action to ensure the canal's neutrality. This is about safeguarding our national security in a world where economic control can be as threatening as military occupation.

The treaties that govern the Panama Canal provide for U.S. intervention to protect its neutrality. Legal scholars should explore how these agreements can be interpreted to address modern threats, particularly those posed by economic control leading to strategic dominance.

This does not mean disregarding Panama's sovereignty. The U.S. should continue to invest in soft power, promoting cultural exchanges, educational programs, and health initiatives to build a positive American image in the region. Yet, in the realm of geopolitics, where national interests are at stake, we must maintain the capability to act decisively, even if it means echoing the assertiveness of Monroe and Roosevelt.

The expansion of Chinese influence in Panama, and indeed throughout Central and South America, is not merely an economic issue, but a direct challenge to U.S. security. The upcoming Trump administration must engage China with a clear message: whereas economic cooperation is welcome, any move to compromise the strategic neutrality of the canal will be met with firm resistance. Cybersecurity, an often overlooked aspect, must be at the forefront of our defense strategy, as the threats of the 21st century are as much digital as they are physical.

In conclusion, as we usher in a new era under President Trump, the Panama Canal must not be allowed to become a pawn in China's global strategy. The canal represents more than a physical passage; it is a symbol of American commitment to the security and prosperity of our hemisphere. We must act with the same resolve as our forebears, ensuring that this strategic artery remains open, neutral, and under the protective gaze of the United States.

The legacy of Monroe and Roosevelt calls for a strategy that is both measured and bold. We must articulate a vision where the canal continues to symbolize international cooperation under U.S. leadership, a place where stability, prosperity, and security are not merely aspirations, but realities enforced by American strategic foresight. In the face of undeniable threats to our national security, we must reaffirm our dedication to a hemisphere where freedom, democracy, and economic opportunity flourish, backed by the might and resolve of the United States. The time to act is now, with the new administration poised to take office, to ensure that the Panama Canal remains a beacon of American strategic leadership for generations to come.

Image: Roger W via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.