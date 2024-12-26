Video: Heating dial affixed with pictures of pro-energy and anti-energy politicians is the brilliant solution to leftist stupidity

Germany is in the midst of a very bitter winter, with many areas of the nation seeing below freezing temperatures, and with limited energy because of a self-inflicted energy crisis—progress!—the resourcefulness of the industrious German citizen shines again.

Here is some improvised innovation at its finest:

Germans black humour.



They know who the only man who can turn the heating back on is. pic.twitter.com/oRQrFex0RC — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) December 24, 2024

Absolutely brilliant—affixing the pictures of different political leaders to a heating dial based on their respective attitudes toward or policies regarding affordable energy makes for a very simple, and very effective teaching tool. Simple enough that even the simplest people (leftists) can understand the message.

First on the dial, next to the snowflake-freezing setting is Annalena Baerbock, the “first-ever foreign minister” to make “climate change” a core feature of policy:

Ever since Baerbock gave her candidacy speech to become the German Greens’ co-chairperson in 2018, she has emphasised the importance of a rapid decoupling from fossil fuels. [snip] She claimed that the electricity from wind and other renewable energy sources have the capacity to free Europe and Germany from Russian energy imports whilst combating global warming. Baerbock is positioning herself as a climate leader, assigning global warming as her central policy issue and applying an intersectional approach to it. Her climate policy influences almost every other policy area.

Makes sense—transitioning off of energy that’s keeping the heat on when the new scheme is neither ready nor affordable means…no heat.

Next up is Olaf Scholz, member of the far-left Social Democratic Party, the current chancellor, and an acolyte of Angela Merkel; Scholz, like his “progressive” European counterparts, are all-in on the Ukrainian/World Economic Forum agenda, even if that means continued war and bloodshed. It is because of this that in 2022, Scholz and his cronies announced the decision “to replace all Russian energy imports - most notably natural gas - by as soon as mid-2024.” The energy crisis arrived almost immediately, and for the first time since the 1970s, Germany had to plan for energy rations.

After Scholz comes Alice Weidel, the co-chair of the AfD party—she’s definitely better than the other two, but also known as the “moderate” (read: leftist plant) voice in leadership.

I’m not sure who the laughing gentleman at the fourth hatch mark is (Maximilian Krah?) but the warmest setting is obviously Vladimir Putin, or the man who’d keep the houses warm if the government allowed for it.

The lesson of the dial is clear, so clear in fact that it seems self-evident and the visual rendered almost unnecessary—is it that hard to grasp the relationship between policies that choke out energy and the availability of said energy? You’d think not, but this wasn’t for us. Simple lessons for simple people.

