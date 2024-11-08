Winners and losers in Trump’s America

With Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday, leftists have ramped up the fear campaign — suggesting that the president is going to go full fascist, locking up women, gays, black and brown people, journalists, his political opponents, ad infinitum.

All nonsense, but there will be winners and losers in the Trump 47 era.

In the winners column, first and foremost is Donald Trump himself. He was robbed in 2020 and had the wherewithal to persevere through a mountain of lawfare, attacks on his family and businesses, and two assassination attempts to come out stronger than when he began the journey.

Trump (MAGA) followers were vindicated. It turns out they are not Nazis, but represent a broad cross-section of hardworking, “normal,” everyday Americans.

Let me contend that I believe that some of the largest segments of society that will benefit from Trump’s presidency are the very groups that today’s...er, umm, pundits suggest are going to be rounded up and put into camps.

Women

Women, whether single or part of a household, saw their cost of living skyrocket under Biden/Harris. Women will not have their “choice” infringed upon in a Trump presidency and will still be free to eradicate their offspring.

Blacks

The black community didn’t vote for Donald Trump in as large numbers as was originally forecasted, possibly responding to guilt from Barack, Michelle, Beyoncé, Joy Reid, and Sonny Hostin. There is no segment of America that has suffered more by its allegiance to the Democrat party. Expect blacks to see record employment (again); opportunities to start and grow small businesses; and, if Donald Trump can get cooperation from Congress, school choice.

Hispanics

Donald Trump saw large gains from Hispanic Americans. They, and poor and middle-class blacks (and whites), will most benefit from the expulsion of illegal aliens. Illegal aliens crowd the job market and suppress wages.

Asians

Asians, particularly students, will benefit from the elimination of DIE and affirmative action.

Jews

Merrick Garland’s DOJ should have prosecuted the first attack on Jewish students on college campuses. Donald Trump’s DOJ will not, nor should it, tolerate attacks on Jews, conservatives, Christians, or any other individuals or groups. Hamas has already suggested that it wants to end the war. I would love to see an Inauguration Day release of all remaining hostages.

The Working Class

The Democrat party used to “claim” to be for the little guy, the working man. That fictional tale, if ever existed, died a couple decades ago. Union “leaders” have benefitted from government graft, whereas the average worker has seen a decline in wages and benefits and a malaise economy. Growth in Made in America will grow opportunity and wages. Tariffs will level the playing field against foreign government–sponsored, cheap (slave) labor competitors.

The Elderly

The cost of living has most directly hit those on fixed incomes. Rising costs in Medicare, gas, food, electricity have been a burden on our elderly. Donald Trump’s plan to eliminate tax on Social Security will put a few more bucks in every senior’s pocket.

Students

Students and young people in the workplace saw the greatest decline in their prospects to “do better than their parents.” Housing prices and rent almost doubled under Biden/Harris. Wages didn’t keep pace with inflation. Unbeknownst to “the young,” we were on a trajectory to war — they would have been the fodder sent to serve the interests of the Liz Cheneys, the Chuck Schumers, and the Mark Milleys.

LGBTQ

The LGBTQ community will be fine, unless you want to promote men in women’s sport or bathrooms, or promote homosexuality and transgenderism in the schools. Leave the kids alone.

The losers associated with Donald Trump’s victory are as follows:

Legacy Media

“Legacy media” is dead. The media served as the propaganda wing of the Democrat party. Their credibility took a shellacking. If not completely dead, their operations should be scrutinized by the Trump FCC.

High-Tech “Information” Monopolization

High-tech companies can be a net benefit to society, unless and until they serve as purveyors of “truth.” Section 203 needs to be reviewed. If Google, YouTube, and Facebook censor data, they are a publisher, not a platform.

The Military-Industrial Complex

Liz and Dick Cheney and their buddies in the military-industrial complex need to be severely curtailed. No longer should this industry promote war to serve their own interests.

Marxists

Marxism, as practiced by Biden/Harris and as proposed by Harris (price controls), was repudiated. The Marxists were soundly defeated on Tuesday, but they are not dead. They will regroup. They (the movement) needs to be destroyed.

Bureaucrats

With Elon Musk, Donald Trump needs to form the Government Efficiency Department and proceed to cut 30–50% of every government agency. Javier Milei successfully accomplished this in Argentina. Follow his lead.

Ivy League Colleges

Donald Trump must completely reform education (K–12) and the university system. These indoctrination centers abandoned their core functions in the ’60s. Get back to classical liberal arts, math, STEM, and engineering.

Illegal Aliens

Donald Trump has promised, and “the people” have given him a mandate, to close the border and deport those who are here illegally. Start with the convicted criminals (the bad hombres), move to any illegal alien who voted, and move on from there.

Celebrities

Was there anything worse this election cycle than the “celebrity endorsement”? Celebrities suffer no consequences by their bad choices. You and I do.

Oh, one more for the winner’s column: Pardon and demand release of all J6 prisoners on day one.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.