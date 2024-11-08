Democrat election analysis: Excuses, blame, and vitriol pile up

Articles are emerging as Democrats begin analyzing the 2024 election. Some themes? Harris was dealt a bad hand (excuses); Biden shouldn’t have run or should have exited earlier (blame); and a familiar chorus of pundits, late night hosts, entertainment figures, and others are attacking Republicans and Trump-supporters as racist, homophobic, misogynist, and xenophobic.

First, to be fair, Harris was dealt a bad hand, but she also received an enormous number of additional cards from the media. They propped her up, turning the least popular 2020 presidential candidate — and one of the least popular vice presidents in history — into a supposed “jolt of joy.” This, despite the fact that before she was undemocratically inserted as the presidential candidate, “Democratic officials questioned her political chops, pundits mocked her word salads, and her polling suggested limited appeal.” This house of cards was bound to fall, and on November 5, it did.

Also, the notion that the worst candidate in 2020 would have performed better with more time is absurd. The more she spoke, the more people learned about her, and the less popular she became. A wiser strategic choice might have been to elevate her later, allowing her to ride the media-created astroturf wave to victory before public opinion caught up — assuming, of course, that the polls accurately and honestly reflected her popularity.

Next, there’s old white man Biden, accused of selfishly running and staying too long. Let’s be clear: the real reason Democrat elites and mega-donors needed Biden to run in the primary was to block a challenge from free-thinking Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Once Biden, as the “empty vessel,” secured the primary victory, sidelining RFK Jr., he was no longer needed. So the puppet masters forced him out and installed a different empty vessel. It wasn’t Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, or George Clooney who forced Biden to exit; they were merely mouthpieces for the elite. “Money started to dry up,” and other Democrat puppets were threatening to begin formal removal if Biden refused to exit the primary.

But if the Democrat party’s aim was victory, they should have allowed an open and fair primary — something they haven’t done since 2008. The press could then have executed its Squealer propaganda role, propping up the winner, and Democrat RFK Jr. might very well be the president-elect now. Instead, RFK Jr. shifted his support to Trump, and the Democrat leaders anointed diversity, inclusion, and equity “heels up” Harris.

Finally, there’s the tendency among Democrats to smear and demonize Americans voting for Trump. Figures like Juan Williams, Van Jones, other pundits, and late-night hosts disgracefully demean and attack their fellow Americans for voting differently. But the truth is, privileged voices like Jimmy Kimmel don’t worry about the price of gas or groceries. (But maybe the blackface-wearing pig has concerns about being implicated with Diddy.)

Meanwhile, political parties exist to help candidates get elected. Republicans routinely nominate and vote for woman and people “of color,” whereas Democrats vote against those same Republicans. Is that racist? One would expect Republicans to vote Republican and Democrats to vote Democrat, with minimal crossover; otherwise, there’s no point having parties. Yet when Republicans vote against a Democrat candidate who is a woman or non-white person, that’s sinister? Ridiculous.

In this election, the historically divisive tactics of the Democrat party revealed a shocking truth: a significant portion of their constituents displayed racist, misogynist, and xenophobic tendencies. In 2020, Democrats rallied around old white dude Biden, with 81 million votes. Where were those voters for this election? Harris will likely have 10 million fewer votes than Biden — a 12% drop.

Trump is on pace to receive the same number of votes in 2024 as he did in 2020. It’s Democrat voters, in large numbers, who withheld support for a non-white woman. The same party with a history that includes slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, lynchings, the KKK, welfare, fatherless homes, and separate-but-equal schools saw 10 million of their racist, misogynist base refuse to support their Democrat-anointed woman of color.

Rather than pointing fingers at Republicans voting for a Republican candidate, Democrats should do some soul-searching on why 10 million of their own members refused to support Harris as they did Biden. Alas, this reflection is unlikely, since Democrats don’t believe in souls.

They’ll simply ignore the striking lack of enthusiasm within their own party for a non-white woman, in stark contrast to the record-breaking support they showed for the older white man.

Do not let them forget! If anyone complains about Republicans being racist or misogynist in voting for Trump, challenge him: why did 10 million Democrat voters stay home and not support Harris? Based on Democrat rules, the conclusion is, they are bigots. OK, AOC.

Charlie Rose recently retired after working over 30 years as a civilian for the United States Army.

Image via Picryl.