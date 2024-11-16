« Who will head Trump’s Department of Agriculture?
November 16, 2024

Whoopi loses her pie

By Monica Showalter

What is it about leftist media personalities, Trump derangement syndrome, and a propensity for hoaxes?

Whoopi Goldberg tried to pull a Smollett on a humble Staten Island bakery in the wake of the Nov. 5 election outcome, claiming they refused to make her a dessert because they didn't like her politics.

According to local television station PIX11:

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (PIX11) — Whoopi Goldberg claimed that a historic bakery on Staten Island wouldn’t fill a dessert request that she’d made because the business didn’t like her politics.

The owner of the bakery, Holtermann’s, said that a major maintenance issue at the business had prevented it from filling any large orders, like Goldberg’s, at that time. Now, people from across Staten Island and way beyond have stepped up to show support for Holtermann’s, and, they said, to send a message of disapproval to Goldberg. 

It was weird stuff because up until now, it's been leftists throwing Republicans out of restaurants for their politics, as happened to President Trump's then-press secretary, Sarah Huckabee. Was Whoopi's phony charge plagiarized from the actual acts of leftists?

It was obnoxious in the extreme, as it smeared the restaurant as politically hateful, refusing to fill a large order and the money that would come of it, all to make a political statement. Worse still, it wasn't true. Was Whoopi trying to damage this bakery's business with its other customers, all because the island went nearly solid red for Trump. I am surprised she even knew about the place, let alone set foot on the island, which isn't a celebrity redoubt, though I suppose it's possible.

Jussie Smollett sought to draw sympathy for himself by smearing Trump supporters as wicked thugs, Oprah Winfrey once falsely claimed that a Swiss boutique refused to sell her a purse on racism grounds when she showed up outside store hours, and now Whoopi Goldberg, sick with Trump Derangement Syndrome, pulled this.

The bakery owner and the local pols in the area bit back:

 

 

Their equipment broke down and they couldn't fill anyone's order, they credibly said. It had nothing to do with politics.

Now the public has rallied around them.

That tells us it's not the same world as it was back when Oprah was claiming the Swiss store wouldn't serve her. The little guys are standing up for themselves, almost as a statement of Trump-like courage spreading.

Now there are calls to get rid of Whoopi. In a season when studio executives are firing a lot of leftists in the post-election period, that's not an auspicious time for something as mean-spirited as this to be coming from Whoopi.

Image: Twitter screen shot

