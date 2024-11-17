Citizens demand investigations of hospital COVID deaths

State legislators and other officials and citizens need to strongly support the efforts of hundreds of citizens living in five states who are demanding that their states’ attorneys general conduct a thorough investigation of alleged crimes committed against their lost loved ones during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The crimes were allegedly committed by hospital staffs and officials (such as Dr. Anthony Fauci) who promulgated and implemented hospital treatment protocols for COVID patients that included, among other things, the administration of the drug remdesivir.

On behalf of aggrieved, justice-seeking families in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, attorneys have submitted extensive legal briefs supporting requests for the investigations to the attorney general of each state. Requests for investigation supported by legal briefs soon will be submitted to the Oklahoma and Missouri attorneys general. The 26-page Texas legal brief can be viewed here along with other aspects of that filing.

Regarding remdesivir, Americans need to be aware of the recent testimony of Dr. David Martin before members of the Oklahoma state Legislature (short video here). His statement is a strong indictment of those who supported and administered remdesivir, a drug publicly known to cause kidney and other organ failure, contributing to or causing a patient’s death.

Defendants of their actions in administering remdesivir will undoubtedly claim that their actions were in accord with the October 2020 FDA Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for remdesivir to be used in treating COVID patients. But because the toxic effects of the drug were widely known prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because there are serious questions about the validity of the EUA, officials supporting and administering the drug to COVID patients who later died may find themselves charged with first and second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter at a minimum. Further, these officials will have to explain why they promoted and allowed the continued use of remdesivir when, in November 2020, the World Health Organization recommended against the use of remdesivir in treating COVID-19 patients!

Needless to say, all the above needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine if there is probable cause to charge individuals with crimes per a state’s criminal code. Depending on a state’s penal code, additional crimes could include aggravated manslaughter, cruelty to persons with infirmities, prohibited racketeering acts, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, and others.

The attorneys researching and preparing the legal briefs (each brief requires between 200 and 250 hours of research and documentation) do so on a pro bono basis. Initially supporting their efforts are two organizations, Diamond Mind Foundation and Fight Like A Flynn. (Inquiries about supporting the attorneys can be sent to this author, at gardpgkg@comcast.net.)

Finally, on the federal level, there are renewed calls for investigation of Anthony Fauci and possibly others for their involvement in gain-of-function research that led to the development of the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus. This federal investigation, if and when it occurs, should not be confused with the requested state-level investigations of specific alleged crimes committed against citizens living in the respective states.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and avid lover of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Alabama, and the U.S. Army War College.

Image via Pxfuel.