Tom Homan is a man out for justice

From the first time I saw Tom Homan interviewed on Fox News, I was so impressed by his determination to protect the border of our country. For him, the goals were all about border security and national security, and nothing could excuse illegal migrants breaking our laws. His fervor about this invasion of our country was second only to President Trump, even in Trump’s first term, and he is resolute about deporting those people who have been allowed to cross our borders illegally, thanks to the policies of the Biden administration.

Thus, we are fortunate that almost immediately following the November 5 election, Donald Trump anointed Tom Holman the “border czar.” He will not require Senate confirmation, and will rely on the cooperation of Department heads to support his plans. Since Trump just stated today that he will appoint Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, who is a stalwart supporter of border security, I foresee her working well with Holman, as will likely other Department heads.

Tom Holman has an in-depth background in border security and law enforcement:

Homan was [the] first Border Patrol agent to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Homan served 34 years with the Border Patrol before becoming acting director of ICE during the first two years of Trump’s first term. He was the first rank-and-file agent to lead the agency that oversees immigration enforcement. Homan earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and received the Presidential Rank Award in 2015 for accomplishments in immigration enforcement.

He’s also adamant about carrying out his mission:

‘As a guy who spent 34 years deporting illegal aliens, I’ve got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden’s released in our country in violation of federal law: You better start packing now. You’re damn right. Because you’re going home,’ he said in a speech this summer at the Republican National Convention.

After leaving the first Trump administration, he has stayed engaged with this issue, frequently appearing on Fox News, giving his opinion with a no-holds barred attitude. He will be deporting aliens to their countries of origin:

Asked if mass deportations could be carried out without separating families, Homan said, ‘Of course there is. Families can be deported together.’ One study shows roughly 4 million U.S. citizen children live with an undocumented parent.

He is also a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C. and contributed to Project 2025, which the Left has tried to characterize as an insidious recommendation for authoritarian rule. In addition, he serves as the president and CEO of Border911, a nonprofit that warns of the threat posed to the U.S. by immigrants entering the country illegally.

The Left, of course, is trying to put the ugliest spin on the entire deportation process:

As Rachel [Maddow] explained on her show a few weeks ago, Homan is largely considered an architect of Trump’s policy to tear children away from their parents at the border. He also happens to be one of the Republicans who helped write the right-wing Project 2025 blueprint.

As I stated earlier, Homan will be perfectly willing to send the children with their parents to their country of origin. And his contribution to Project 2025 was likely outstanding, since border security has been completely ignored by the Biden administration.

Several Republicans have stated that initially migrants who have committed crimes will be deported:

On CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ for example, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said the incoming administration intended to focus on ‘migrants here who have committed crimes.’ On NBC News’ ‘Meet the Press,’ Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso made a similar comment, telling host Kristen Welker, in reference to deportations, ‘We’re talking about people who are from criminal cartels, drug dealers, people on the terrorist watch list.’

Starting with the worst offenders makes sense. But I’m quite certain that Tom Homan plans to continue to go even further and re-instate the security and integrity of our borders.

