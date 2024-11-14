Hilarity following the Trump-Biden meeting

Just yesterday, Joe Biden welcomed President-elect Donald Trump back to the White House to kick off the transition between the current and the future administrations.

There were kind words uttered on both sides.

“Well Mr. President-elect and former president, Donald, congratulations, and looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition. Welcome, welcome back,” said Biden.

“Thank you very much, and politics is tough, and it’s, many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth, it’ll be as smooth as it can get,” Trump responded.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the meeting was “very cordial, very gracious, and substantive” and that Biden and Trump “discussed important national security and domestic policy issues facing the nation and the world.”

Few doubted that the meeting was cordial, because Biden seemed unable to restrain his beaming smile when the press covered their interaction.

This meeting resulted in some hilarity on social media.

Some pointed out the striking difference between the Trump-Obama and Trump-Biden meetings.

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/rAVTTayQXD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2024

Kamala Harris’s infamous quip to Joe from four years ago also made it to the memes.

Some inferred Joe and Jill’s voting choice based on his demeanor during the meeting.

This is really funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gW0C3KzUJE — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) November 13, 2024

Some imagined the contents of the conversation between Trump and Biden.

TRUMP and Biden will meet today. Wouldn’t mind being a fly on the wall for that conversation! Hmmmmm…. 🤔



Biden > Sorry I called you Hitler



Trump > Sorry I called you the worst President ever



Biden > You beat Kamala but good



Trump > Yes I did. Thanks for foisting her on… pic.twitter.com/oUG1P7s5q2 — ❤️‍🔥 𝓓𝓪𝓻 ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) November 13, 2024

@caseythehost , here's my Meme of the Day.

Both having a laugh at #KamalaHarrislost expense. This is why Jill & Kamala were so cold; she keeps asking her for Joe to step down... for history's sake!#MAGA #TrumpAppointments pic.twitter.com/vuFPE3i7Gq — Lord Remo, "Trump's New Meme Czar" (@Lordremo) November 13, 2024

Trump’s victory map also made it to the memes.

Haters will say this photo of Biden and Trump in the Oval Office is AI 😂 pic.twitter.com/ePL9ZIqgXw — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) November 13, 2024

Some wondered about the occurrences after the meeting:

Trump and Biden today vs tonight pic.twitter.com/1FHWr9Njqu — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) November 13, 2024

Biden’s ebullience, despite his word salad-making deputy’s emphatic loss, was noticed.

I’ve never seen Joe Biden this happy. pic.twitter.com/TYkgY5mXkK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2024

Some deduced the purpose of the meet:

Time to meet my biggest supporter, Joe Biden, at the Oval Office in the White House! pic.twitter.com/OhLci31u9u — Donald J. Trump - Parody (@realDonParody) November 13, 2024

It's not every day that you get to meet the person you voted for. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2024

Some made changes to the pictures in the Oval Office.

“I like what you’ve done with the place.” pic.twitter.com/pTfEwa851y — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 13, 2024

Some pointed mendacity of the Democrats comparing the claims made about Trump during the campaign and how he conducted himself during the in-person meeting.

Is this the type of photo you take with a man whom you believe is a fascist?



A threat to democracy?



Hitler and Mussolini were fascists—would you be okay with someone taking a picture like this with either of them?



If someone took a photo like this with Hitler or Mussolini,… pic.twitter.com/7VmXIHVFNR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 13, 2024

Joe Biden welcomes Hitler to the White House, smiles and shakes his hand, tells him how helpful he'll be as Hitler takes over.



Democrats believe none of what they claim. https://t.co/PdWdJoZwOz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 13, 2024

The conspiracy theorists were also engaged, noticing the disparity between Biden yesterday and years ago:

They say Biden is 6 foot tall and Trump is 6 3".

Now just for fun let's throw in Obama who says 6 2"



And you want to tell me this is Biden with Trump?

GTF0H pic.twitter.com/IdwT2P85SV — FinesseNYC (@alldaynightNY12) November 14, 2024

Joe Biden is 6 ft, Barack Obama is 6'2 ft and Donald Trump is 6'3 ft height.



How is this even possible? pic.twitter.com/FBOpVvRUrY — Dark Knight (@SKULSHADY) November 14, 2024

Some noticed the difference between Jill Biden’s demeanor while meeting Trump and sitting beside her husband’s bumbling deputy who became his replacement for the nomination.

Jill Biden 2 days apart. What a contrast. pic.twitter.com/AcTu0VcxXV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2024

The marvels of AI were also on display:

Haters will say that this video of President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden hanging out today is fake, but we all know what’s up because it looks like the meeting was a success and that they are basically best buddies now. 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/XCtgZUArCR — DEL (@delinthecity_) November 13, 2024

Trump’s cabinet picks also resulted in some funny memes.

The following is a Shining example:

The creator of the creator of word salads became meme material:

When I forget to watermark a banger meme https://t.co/jIUmAN3lIn — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) November 14, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard’s appointment also resulted in some humor.

We chose right, America pic.twitter.com/r2t980vhI7 — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) November 14, 2024

TFW you see Tulsi get your dream job because she switched sides pic.twitter.com/ZG6eLHwULq — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) November 13, 2024

Finally, Trump’s amazing journey back to the second term of his presidency was remembered:

The most incredible timeline ever pic.twitter.com/y737eCyvEh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2024

