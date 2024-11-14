« Democrats vow to obstruct President-Elect Trump again
November 14, 2024

Hilarity following the Trump-Biden meeting

By Rajan Laad

Just yesterday, Joe Biden welcomed President-elect Donald Trump back to the White House to kick off the transition between the current and the future administrations.

There were kind words uttered on both sides.

“Well Mr. President-elect and former president, Donald, congratulations, and looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition. Welcome, welcome back,” said Biden.

“Thank you very much, and politics is tough, and it’s, many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth, it’ll be as smooth as it can get,” Trump responded.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the meeting was “very cordial, very gracious, and substantive” and that Biden and Trump “discussed important national security and domestic policy issues facing the nation and the world.”

Few doubted that the meeting was cordial, because Biden seemed unable to restrain his beaming smile when the press covered their interaction.

This meeting resulted in some hilarity on social media.

Some pointed out the striking difference between the Trump-Obama and Trump-Biden meetings.

Kamala Harris’s infamous quip to Joe from four years ago also made it to the memes.

Some inferred Joe and Jill’s voting choice based on his demeanor during the meeting.

Some imagined the contents of the conversation between Trump and Biden.

Trump’s victory map also made it to the memes.

Some wondered about the occurrences after the meeting:

Biden’s ebullience, despite his word salad-making deputy’s emphatic loss, was noticed.

Some deduced the purpose of the meet:

Some made changes to the pictures in the Oval Office.

Some pointed mendacity of the Democrats comparing the claims made about Trump during the campaign and how he conducted himself during the in-person meeting.

The conspiracy theorists were also engaged, noticing the disparity between Biden yesterday and years ago:

Some noticed the difference between Jill Biden’s demeanor while meeting Trump and sitting beside her husband’s bumbling deputy who became his replacement for the nomination.

The marvels of AI were also on display:

Trump’s cabinet picks also resulted in some funny memes.

The following is a Shining example:

The creator of the creator of word salads became meme material:

Tulsi Gabbard’s appointment also resulted in some humor.

Finally, Trump’s amazing journey back to the second term of his presidency was remembered:

 

Image generated by AI.

